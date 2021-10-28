Pravin Gordhan and Eskom board need to go, says Mbhazima Shilowa
- Ex-Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa says heads must roll over SA's worsening power crisis
- Shilowa argues that Minister Pravin Gordhan and the Eskom board must be held accountable
- Gordhan has tried to reassure South Africans after the latest round of power cuts escalated to Stage 4 on Wednesday
Mbhazima Shilowa believes that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan should be sacked over the Eskom crisis.
Shilowa says both Gordhan and the Eskom board need to go.
RELATED: Load shedding jumps to Stage 4 until Friday morning, says Eskom
He's written an opinion piece on News24 arguing that accountability is urgently needed for the electricity crisis in the country.
According to Shilowa, South Africa's electricity woes have worsened under Gordhan's watch.
He says President Cyril Ramaphosa has also failed to deliver on the promises he made to help fix the country's ailing power utility.
Minister Gordhan held a media briefing on Wednesday night assuring South Africans that load shedding would be suspended by the weekend ahead of Election Day on Monday.
RELATED: Eskom 'doing everything possible' to avoid load shedding on Election Day
My position is that both Gordhan and the board should go.Mbhazima Shilowa, former Gauteng premier
Again last night, all we get told is to have faith... but you can see the hopelessness in there because even he [Gordhan] doesn't believe that.Mbhazima Shilowa, former Gauteng premier
I'm sure it will be solved but we need new people at the helm, both the minister and on the board. For me, it's not about whether he [Gordhan] remains in the cabinet or not.Mbhazima Shilowa, former Gauteng premier
Source : Cindy Archillies/EWN
