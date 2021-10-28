Get R35 off Uber trip to and from voting station – here’s how…
Uber will give riders R35 off rides to and from voting stations across South Africa on Monday, 1 November.
Trips must start or end at select voting centres.
Here’s how you can claim your offer:
-
Open the Uber app;
-
From the app menu, select "Wallet";
-
Scroll down to "Promotions”;
-
Tap "Add promo code";
-
Enter the code VOTESA21 and tap "Add"
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_134319425_kyiv-ukraine-july-3-2019-smiling-girl-in-straw-hat-holding-smartphone-with-uber-app-isolated-on-purp.html?downloaded=1
