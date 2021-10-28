Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Get R35 off Uber trip to and from voting station – here’s how… Not sure how to get to a voting station on Monday? Uber is lending a hand – tell your friends. 28 October 2021 3:14 PM
SPCA launches 'do it yourself deli' for dogs to taste and choose their own food Pippa Hudson talks to Belinda Abraham, Cape of Good Hope SPCA Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager. 28 October 2021 2:02 PM
Part of Police Act which allows warrantless searches unconstitutional - Concourt Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to attorney and legal analyst William Booth following the Concourt judgment on warrantless... 28 October 2021 11:38 AM
View all Local
Pravin Gordhan and Eskom board need to go, says Mbhazima Shilowa Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to columnis and former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa about SA's electricity crisis. 28 October 2021 3:56 PM
Political Analysis: KZN 'hotspots of violence' in run-up to elections Refilwe Moloto speaks to honorary research fellow at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s School of Law Mary de Haas. 28 October 2021 10:14 AM
READ FULL STATEMENT: Quinton de Kock apologises, will take the knee Quinton de Kock apologies to his teammates and the fans and added he meant no disrespect to the West Indies team. 28 October 2021 9:51 AM
View all Politics
Offshore diversification in a global universe Approximately 2 500 PPS clients with honours or higher qualifications have emigrated in the last year. 28 October 2021 3:15 PM
Eskom is near total collapse. I don’t trust that it can recover – energy expert Bongani Bingwa interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw. 28 October 2021 2:17 PM
SAB to produce 100% of its own electricity from renewable sources by 2025 Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 28 October 2021 10:07 AM
View all Business
Small Dorp Tour: Tranquil serenity of the Boskloof Valley in Clanwilliam Lester Kiewit speaks to Greta Swart Spokesperson at Boskloof Swemgat Accommodation on his virtual tour of small towns. 28 October 2021 11:37 AM
What is the Metaverse and why is Mark Zuckerberg taking Facebook there? John Maytham speaks to Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za Jan Vermeulen. 28 October 2021 8:20 AM
SA-made Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid going for R413 000 Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 27 October 2021 2:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
Epic week in the Cape as cyclists conquer the gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Another gruelling edition of the globally recognised endurance mountain bike race should see its popularity only increase further. 27 October 2021 7:45 AM
View all Sport
Be afraid. Be very afraid… it’s time for the 17th annual Horror Fest! Lester Kiewit interviews Paul Bloem, founder of the annual Horror Fest. 27 October 2021 3:17 PM
Shante, you stay! Drag finally getting cred as an art form in SA, performers say Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to drag performers Terry Fortune and Alexander Tabisher about the history of drag culture... 27 October 2021 1:44 PM
Zip Zap Circus takes to the stage in Cape Town for one day only Pippa Hudson chats to show director and co-founder of Zip Zap, Brent van Rensburg about what's in store. 26 October 2021 3:02 PM
View all Entertainment
Germany deploys 1000 police officers to border with Poland Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Michael Oti. 28 October 2021 11:24 AM
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
[WATCH] A sticky situation or a bonding moment? Protester glues his head to road A climate change activist from #InsulateBritain says it probably wasn't his cleverest idea. 26 October 2021 10:48 AM
View all World
African countries scapegoating LGBTI people with discriminatory laws - activist Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Gender Dynamix health advocacy officer Savuka Matyila. 28 October 2021 1:54 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Nigeria launches Africa’s first digital currency Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 26 October 2021 3:03 PM
View all Africa
What to expect from the economy in 2022, according to Citadel Africa Melane interviews Citadel Chief Investment Officer George Herman about the state of the economy. 27 October 2021 11:01 AM
'Hiking taxes most effective way to reduce smoking' Lester Kiewit interviews Prof Corné van Walbeek, Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products at the UCT. 26 October 2021 11:30 AM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Get R35 off Uber trip to and from voting station – here’s how…

28 October 2021 3:14 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
IEC
Uber
voting stations
2021 local government elections
2021 local municipal elections

Not sure how to get to a voting station on Monday? Uber is lending a hand – tell your friends.

Uber will give riders R35 off rides to and from voting stations across South Africa on Monday, 1 November.

Trips must start or end at select voting centres.

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

RELATED: Uber is getting worse and worse, listeners complain. The company responds…

Here’s how you can claim your offer:

  • Open the Uber app;

  • From the app menu, select "Wallet";

  • Scroll down to "Promotions”;

  • Tap "Add promo code";

  • Enter the code VOTESA21 and tap "Add"




Prince Albert mayor: 'Our success story is based on public participation'

27 October 2021 10:40 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent Goliath Lottering, Prince Albert Mayor, Cape Coloured Party's Fadiel Adams, Good Party's Brett Herron.

What the DA, ANC and EFF promise to voters who choose them to lead

27 October 2021 9:06 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Fiona Abrahams (ANC), Dr Wandile Kasibe (EFF), and Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA).

There are 20 wards in Cape Town that we could win – Brett Herron (GOOD)

26 October 2021 4:44 PM

John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD party’s mayoral candidate for Cape Town.

Should 'none of the above' be an option on the ballot paper?

26 October 2021 10:59 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Letlhogonolo Letshele an electoral researcher at My Vote Counts about a dissatisfied electorate.

Gwede Mantashe 'irrationally looks after coal' as the world jumps ship

25 October 2021 5:33 PM

John Maytham interviews Energy Sector Specialist Hilton Trollip.

'DA governs best by a range of metrics – but they’re scoring own goals'

25 October 2021 4:31 PM

John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.

I'm colourblind and want to bring unity says ANC Ward 54 hopeful Thandi Tyalana

25 October 2021 10:59 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks ANC's candidate for Ward 54 Thandi Tyalana which includes Sea Point, Camps Bay, Clifton, and Fresnaye.

Leaked DA strategy about ANC coalitions - Election Analyst Dawie Scholtz unpacks

25 October 2021 7:59 AM

Electoral analyst Dawie Scholtz speaks to Refilwe Moloto and says this would be a massive shift from the DA's historical strategy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Western Cape to ask for votes

21 October 2021 12:53 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.

IEC and MMA create portal for you to log complaints of fake news on social media

20 October 2021 1:40 PM

William Bird, Director at Media Monitoring Africa explains to Mandy Wiener how they hope to combat fake news during the elections.

Eskom is near total collapse. I don't trust that it can recover – energy expert

Business Opinion

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA

Sport

Zimbabwe sanctions should be scrapped as they only worsen crisis - UN expert

28 October 2021 6:18 PM

28 October 2021 6:18 PM

Small-scale farmers, fishers still suffering from COVID impact: study

28 October 2021 6:11 PM

28 October 2021 6:11 PM

WC IEC: We're in the final stages of preparing for Monday's elections

28 October 2021 5:44 PM

28 October 2021 5:44 PM

