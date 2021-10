Get R35 off Uber trip to and from voting station – here’s how…

Uber will give riders R35 off rides to and from voting stations across South Africa on Monday, 1 November.

Trips must start or end at select voting centres.

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

Here’s how you can claim your offer:

Open the Uber app;

From the app menu, select "Wallet";

Scroll down to "Promotions”;

Tap "Add promo code";

Enter the code VOTESA21 and tap "Add"