Producer prices for manufactured goods soar to highest level in 5 years
Annual producer price inflation for final manufactured goods jumped 7.8% in September 2021, from 7.2% in August.
This is the highest level since February 2016 (8.1%) says Statistics SA.
The national statistical service released its Producer Price Index (PPI) for September on Thursday.
The PPI measures changes in the prices of locally produced commodities.
[WATCH] Producer prices at the factory gate increased by 7,8% y/y in September 2021. This is the largest annual rise in headline #PPI since February 2016 when the rate was 8,1%.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) October 28, 2021
Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrick Kelly, Chief Director for Price Statistics at Stats SA.
It's quite a jump up. I think the current supply chain pressures... are probably also relevant to some of the pressures on our producer inflation.Patrick Kelly, Chief Director for Price Statistics - Stats SA
Kelly sketches the three main categories typically responsible for upward pressure:
The first one is metal and machinery products, the second is chemical products and the third one is food products. All of these have a bit of a flavour of some international pricing dynamics.Patrick Kelly, Chief Director for Price Statistics - Stats SA
Fuel inflation has really been high. In the PPI we measure it not quite at the pump (24% increase for petrol and 17% for diesel) but there are many other products that we use that are manufactured and are based on oil... such as gas or bitumen or asphalt, these are up 20% year on year.Patrick Kelly, Chief Director for Price Statistics - Stats SA
These certainly are having a knock-on effect in terms of the sorts of products one might use in building and transportation.Patrick Kelly, Chief Director for Price Statistics - Stats SA
How does this play into consumer price inflation?
RELATED: 'Food and fuel prices driving inflation but we could see petrol drop in 2022'
Kelly says there does seem to be some moderation of the inflation pressures as you get to the consumer side of the value chain.
The transport margins are probably not the biggest impact. If we look through some of the value chain hikes that we can track from the PPI through to the CPI (Consumer Price Index) in food for example, you're actually seeing inflation rates higher the earlier you are in the the value chain.Patrick Kelly, Chief Director for Price Statistics - Stats SA
If we do took dairy products as a simple example, in agriculture we're at almost 13% PPI for manufacturing... and CPI dairy products are at 5.5%.Patrick Kelly, Chief Director for Price Statistics - Stats SA
Certainly, if there are sustained pressures at the producer level and the currency is weakening, this would certainly have an overall long-term impact on consumer inflation.Patrick Kelly, Chief Director for Price Statistics - Stats SA
Listen to the in-depth discussion in the audio clip below:
