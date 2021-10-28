Corruption-tainted EOH swings back into profit on turnaround strategy





EOH Holdings has generated an operating profit of R147 million for the financial year 2021, following a loss of R1.3 billion in 2020.

The corruption-tainted technology services provider posted its results for the year ended 31 July on Thursday.

EOH says the 2021 profit is evidence of the success of a massive turnaround strategy that started just two and a half years ago.

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Stephen van Coller.

It's been a while getting there, but I think to turn from such a big loss to a profit just in the last 12 months is an amazing effort. I certainly didn't expect it this soon. Stephen van Coller, CEO - EOH Holdings

More importantly, the real issue for me is that we generated enough cash flow - nearly R700 million from operations - which allowed us for the first time to pay our operating costs, our interest, our CapEx and our tax with some left over to spare. Stephen van Coller, CEO - EOH Holdings

Van Coller believes this is a trend and not just a one-off set of circumstances.

Customers have felt that we are on the right path, we've done the right thing... We're seeing more and more that customers are happy to give us longer-term contracts and that's really important for a business like ours. Stephen van Coller, CEO - EOH Holdings

Van Coller also discusses the effect of reducing the EOH portfolio.

Before, I think previous management were just chasing revenue at all costs so we had a number of contracts that... were just eating cash... Profit is vanity, but cash is reality. Stephen van Coller, CEO - EOH Holdings

We've now got real business that makes real money and we get real cash in. For the first time in three years, my overdraft of R400 million is now zero. Stephen van Coller, CEO - EOH Holdings

You have to believe in what you're doing, you have to believe in the strategy and you just have to move forward. Stephen van Coller, CEO - EOH Holdings

