CT church pushes pro-vax message: 'The Blood of Jesus won't save you from Covid'





A bold pro-vaccination message has been erected outside the Central Methodist Church in Cape Town's city centre

The sign reads: "The blood of Jesus will not save you from Covid. Get vaccinated. Protect our health care workers"

Reverend Alan Storey says the Covid-19 vaccine should be seen as a gift from God

Reverend Alan Storey says the pro-vaccination message hanging outside his church is meant to challenge anti-vax sentiments from faith-based groups and leaders.

Cape Town’s Central Methodist Mission has unveiled a new banner that reads: "The blood of Jesus will not save you from Covid. Get vaccinated. Protect our health care workers".

Rev. Storey says it's important for religious institutions to disrupt the false narrative that it's either faith in God or faith in vaccines.

He's slammed politicians and faith-based organisations in South Africa who use religious rhetoric to oppose vaccination.

ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe recently referred to mandatory vaccination as medical rape while the Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi said that God would blow away Covid-19 at a mass gathering.

Storey says such statements are highly irresponsible and potentially life-threatening.

He adds that the ACDP is "playing a dangerous game" by protesting mandatory vaccination which has not been implemented in South Afrcia.

[The banner] aligns itself with every major religion around the world and in this country and it says get vaccinated because vaccination is safe and effective. Reverend Alan Storey.

It's been proven over and over again now that vaccination reduces infection, hospitalisation, and deaths. Reverend Alan Storey.

[The banner] celebrates that vaccinations are to be seen as a gift from God that actually saves life and brings life. And it challenges a growing minority view that uses... a false binary either faith in God or faith in vaccines. Reverend Alan Storey.

We should be thanking God and every person that has enabled this [Covid-19 vaccine] to happen. Reverend Alan Storey.