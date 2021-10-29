Should we be troubled by the exodus of engineers from Koeberg Power Station?





Koeberg Power Station is losing engineers – and Eskom seems surprised

The nuclear plant remains safe, and always will, as it is regulated by an international nuclear agency that will shut it down if it ever becomes dangerous

Power stations will be run hard to ensure uninterrupted supply on Monday for the local government elections – expect breakdowns and more loadshedding soon after

Eskom's Koeberg Nuclear Power Station in Cape Town, South Africa. © hijackhippo/123rf.com

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer is worried about the brain drain experienced at Koeberg Power Station.

It’s so bad that, in some cases, experienced engineers are quitting their jobs at Cape Town’s nuclear power station without having another one lined up.

Increasingly, valuable engineers choose to earn a living abroad.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw (scroll up to listen).

She asked him how concerned we should be about the exodus of engineers from Koeberg.

Rossouw, an engineer, understands the issue.

He served for five years as a government-appointed independent director of the National Electricity Regular of South Africa.

He is the Chairperson of the Energy Intensive Users Group of South Africa and of the Industry Task Team on Climate Change.

Koeberg is very safe. It’s one of the safest nuclear plants… I’m not concerned… However, it bothers me that Eskom was surprised to learn they had so many resignations… That, to me, is the most concerning thing… Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders

They still don’t understand why they’re losing these people… It is of grave concern… Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders

Eskom is regulated by an international nuclear agency. They are monitoring that station 24 hours a day, 365 days a year… It will be shut down… It cannot become unsafe… Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders

Koeberg [produces] about 1500 megawatts… Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders

These guys are leaving without any offers in their hands. The reasons stem entirely from lack of direction and leadership… Eskom seems to be surprised! … The public has been criticising Eskom, and the people on the ground take it personally… Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders