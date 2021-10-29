Should we be troubled by the exodus of engineers from Koeberg Power Station?

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:33
Twending
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 16:55
#AnHourWith Chumani Pan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chumani Pan - at Actor
Today at 17:05
Mr. Gwede Mantashe Renewable Energy Bidders announced
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Chown, Director of Genesis Eco-Energy Developments
Today at 17:20
Municipal Elections 2021: The final push
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Steven Friedman - Researcher Professor at the Faculty of Humanities at University Of Johanesburg
Today at 17:45
Melktert Kommissie 'Proudly South African'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lucinda Rosa Neethling
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Warmer weather expected in Cape Town this weekend Here is Cape Town’s weekend weather in a nutshell, according to the South African Weather Service. 29 October 2021 2:46 PM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Thank you CapeTalk listeners for making teenager Thyneeca's eye op happen Lester catches up with Elizan Adonis and her daughter Thyneeca who are so grateful for all your help in making this dream come tru... 29 October 2021 12:44 PM
View all Local
Local reporter's grim account of taxis 'impounding' private cars, extorting cash Refilwe Moloto speaks to journalist Velani Ludidi about the ongoing wave of violence engulfing the transport sector, 29 October 2021 10:43 AM
Pravin Gordhan and Eskom board need to go, says Mbhazima Shilowa Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to columnis and former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa about SA's electricity crisis. 28 October 2021 3:56 PM
Political Analysis: KZN 'hotspots of violence' in run-up to elections Refilwe Moloto speaks to honorary research fellow at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s School of Law Mary de Haas. 28 October 2021 10:14 AM
View all Politics
Government is privatising electricity generation - Zwelinzima Vavi (Saftu) Mandy Wiener interviews Saftu General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi. 29 October 2021 1:09 PM
Should we be troubled by the exodus of engineers from Koeberg Power Station? Refilwe Moloto interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw. 29 October 2021 8:42 AM
Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage Bruce Whitfield talks to Distell Marketing Director, Natasha Maharaj, about the reasons for the current shortage of Savanna Cider.... 28 October 2021 8:21 PM
View all Business
Could you be suffering from perimenopausal depression? Pippa speaks to Dr Candice Morrison, a gynaecologist and obstetrician at Wijnland Fertility in Stellenbosch to find out more. 29 October 2021 3:46 PM
Local Elsies River teenagers crowned Western Cape chess champs Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eugene Steenkamp, Development Officer for the Elsies River Chess Club. 29 October 2021 11:21 AM
Ashes to Ashes star Chumani Pan takes to airwaves with his 80s and 90s playlist Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 29 October 2021 9:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
Epic week in the Cape as cyclists conquer the gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Another gruelling edition of the globally recognised endurance mountain bike race should see its popularity only increase further. 27 October 2021 7:45 AM
View all Sport
What’s good on Netflix and Showmax this Halloween weekend Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 29 October 2021 3:24 PM
Ashes to Ashes star Chumani Pan takes to airwaves with his 80s and 90s playlist Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 29 October 2021 9:15 AM
Small Dorp Tour: Tranquil serenity of the Boskloof Valley in Clanwilliam Lester Kiewit speaks to Greta Swart Spokesperson at Boskloof Swemgat Accommodation on his virtual tour of small towns. 28 October 2021 11:37 AM
View all Entertainment
Covid-19 on the rise in Germany again – hospital admissions up 40% in a week Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Emmanuelle Chaze. 29 October 2021 2:04 PM
Germany deploys 1000 police officers to border with Poland Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Michael Oti. 28 October 2021 11:24 AM
What is the Metaverse and why is Mark Zuckerberg taking Facebook there? John Maytham speaks to Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za Jan Vermeulen. 28 October 2021 8:20 AM
View all World
African countries scapegoating LGBTI people with discriminatory laws - activist Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Gender Dynamix health advocacy officer Savuka Matyila. 28 October 2021 1:54 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Nigeria launches Africa’s first digital currency Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 26 October 2021 3:03 PM
View all Africa
Should we be troubled by the exodus of engineers from Koeberg Power Station? Refilwe Moloto interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw. 29 October 2021 8:42 AM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Eskom is near total collapse. I don’t trust that it can recover – energy expert Bongani Bingwa interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw. 28 October 2021 2:17 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Should we be troubled by the exodus of engineers from Koeberg Power Station?

29 October 2021 8:42 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Loadshedding
Koeberg power station
Nuclear energy
Refilwe Moloto
brain drain
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Mike Rossouw
Independent Energy Thought Leaders

Refilwe Moloto interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw.

  • Koeberg Power Station is losing engineers – and Eskom seems surprised

  • The nuclear plant remains safe, and always will, as it is regulated by an international nuclear agency that will shut it down if it ever becomes dangerous

  • Power stations will be run hard to ensure uninterrupted supply on Monday for the local government elections – expect breakdowns and more loadshedding soon after

Eskom's Koeberg Nuclear Power Station in Cape Town, South Africa. © hijackhippo/123rf.com

RELATED: Eskom is near total collapse. I don’t trust that it can recover – Mike Rossouw (energy expert)

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer is worried about the brain drain experienced at Koeberg Power Station.

It’s so bad that, in some cases, experienced engineers are quitting their jobs at Cape Town’s nuclear power station without having another one lined up.

Increasingly, valuable engineers choose to earn a living abroad.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw (scroll up to listen).

She asked him how concerned we should be about the exodus of engineers from Koeberg.

Rossouw, an engineer, understands the issue.

He served for five years as a government-appointed independent director of the National Electricity Regular of South Africa.

He is the Chairperson of the Energy Intensive Users Group of South Africa and of the Industry Task Team on Climate Change.

Koeberg is very safe. It’s one of the safest nuclear plants… I’m not concerned… However, it bothers me that Eskom was surprised to learn they had so many resignations… That, to me, is the most concerning thing…

Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders

They still don’t understand why they’re losing these people… It is of grave concern…

Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders

Eskom is regulated by an international nuclear agency. They are monitoring that station 24 hours a day, 365 days a year… It will be shut down… It cannot become unsafe…

Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders

Koeberg [produces] about 1500 megawatts…

Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders

These guys are leaving without any offers in their hands. The reasons stem entirely from lack of direction and leadership… Eskom seems to be surprised! … The public has been criticising Eskom, and the people on the ground take it personally…

Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders

We’ll go through these elections with minimal power interruptions… and sure enough, as soon as elections have passed, we’ll be back into loadshedding. It’s dire! … 50% of capacity is gone on a daily basis! …

Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders



29 October 2021 8:42 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Loadshedding
Koeberg power station
Nuclear energy
Refilwe Moloto
brain drain
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Mike Rossouw
Independent Energy Thought Leaders

More from Business

Government is privatising electricity generation - Zwelinzima Vavi (Saftu)

29 October 2021 1:09 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Saftu General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage

28 October 2021 8:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Distell Marketing Director, Natasha Maharaj, about the reasons for the current shortage of Savanna Cider.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Corruption-tainted EOH swings back into profit on turnaround strategy

28 October 2021 7:52 PM

'An amazing effort' - CEO Stephen van Coller talks to The Money Show about EOH's results for the financial year 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!'

28 October 2021 7:39 PM

On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Producer prices for manufactured goods soar to highest level in 5 years

28 October 2021 6:55 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Stats SA's Patrick Kelly (Chief Director: Price Statistics) about the September Producer Price Index.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Offshore diversification in a global universe

28 October 2021 3:15 PM

Approximately 2 500 PPS clients with honours or higher qualifications have emigrated in the last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get R35 off Uber trip to and from voting station – here’s how…

28 October 2021 3:14 PM

Not sure how to get to a voting station on Monday? Uber is lending a hand – tell your friends.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom is near total collapse. I don’t trust that it can recover – energy expert

28 October 2021 2:17 PM

Bongani Bingwa interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAB to produce 100% of its own electricity from renewable sources by 2025

28 October 2021 10:07 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How long before independent power producers can rescue us from Eskom?

28 October 2021 9:09 AM

Africa Melane interviews Thomas Garner, Chairperson at the South African Independent Power Producers Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!'

28 October 2021 7:39 PM

On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom is near total collapse. I don’t trust that it can recover – energy expert

28 October 2021 2:17 PM

Bongani Bingwa interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What to expect from the economy in 2022, according to Citadel

27 October 2021 11:01 AM

Africa Melane interviews Citadel Chief Investment Officer George Herman about the state of the economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Hiking taxes most effective way to reduce smoking'

26 October 2021 11:30 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Prof Corné van Walbeek, Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products at the UCT.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness

25 October 2021 7:44 PM

Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom

25 October 2021 6:53 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gwede Mantashe 'irrationally looks after coal' as the world jumps ship

25 October 2021 5:33 PM

John Maytham interviews Energy Sector Specialist Hilton Trollip.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'DA governs best by a range of metrics – but they’re scoring own goals'

25 October 2021 4:31 PM

John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself

21 October 2021 8:50 PM

Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Polokwane kidnapping: 'Wealthy businessmen of Indian origin especially targeted'

21 October 2021 2:12 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews anti-crime activist Yusuf Abraamjee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Thank you CapeTalk listeners for making teenager Thyneeca's eye op happen

Local Lifestyle

Local Elsies River teenagers crowned Western Cape chess champs

Local Lifestyle

Should we be troubled by the exodus of engineers from Koeberg Power Station?

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: ANC's Siyanqoba rally under way ahead of elections

29 October 2021 4:32 PM

My focus is on being the PP: Mkhwebane on pulling out of Chief Justice race

29 October 2021 4:04 PM

Fire at Glenanda shopping centre leaves 4 people dead, 2 wounded

29 October 2021 2:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA