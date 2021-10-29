Local reporter's grim account of taxis 'impounding' private cars, extorting cash





Cape Town reporter Velani Ludidi investigates the ongoing situation regarding the taxi industry in Cape Town

Ludidi says taxi operators intimidate private vehicle drivers such as staff transport, even illegally impounding the vehicles and extorting money in order to have the vehicles returned

Commuters wait for taxis on the station deck in Cape Town Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN

Refilwe Moloto speaks to journalist Velani Ludidi about the ongoing wave of violence engulfing the transport sector, especially in Langa, where e-hailing cabs and staff transport are targeted, allegedly by taxi industry thugs to drive out the competition.

What's happening all over Cape Town, if you ride in a private car and there is a certain number that the taxi drivers do not want, then they would tell people to get off and go to the taxi rank. Velani Ludidi, Journalist - Weekend Argus

This is happening with the staff transport where their cars are being impounded illegally by taxi operators and they are told to pay a certain fee if they want their cars back. Velani Ludidi, Journalist - Weekend Argus

This is an industry that does not want to be innovative and find new ways of how to generate income. They benefit from the apartheid spatial planning whereby they take the labour to the workplace and if they cannot do that anymore then they try and find ways to extort cash from hardworking individuals. Velani Ludidi, Journalist - Weekend Argus

He questions the communication between taxi association leadership and the operators on the ground.