Local reporter's grim account of taxis 'impounding' private cars, extorting cash

Pravin Gordhan and Eskom board need to go, says Mbhazima Shilowa Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to columnis and former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa about SA's electricity crisis. 28 October 2021 3:56 PM
Political Analysis: KZN 'hotspots of violence' in run-up to elections Refilwe Moloto speaks to honorary research fellow at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s School of Law Mary de Haas. 28 October 2021 10:14 AM
Government is privatising electricity generation - Zwelinzima Vavi (Saftu) Mandy Wiener interviews Saftu General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi. 29 October 2021 1:09 PM
Should we be troubled by the exodus of engineers from Koeberg Power Station? Refilwe Moloto interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw. 29 October 2021 8:42 AM
Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage Bruce Whitfield talks to Distell Marketing Director, Natasha Maharaj, about the reasons for the current shortage of Savanna Cider.... 28 October 2021 8:21 PM
Could you be suffering from perimenopausal depression? Pippa speaks to Dr Candice Morrison, a gynaecologist and obstetrician at Wijnland Fertility in Stellenbosch to find out more. 29 October 2021 3:46 PM
Local Elsies River teenagers crowned Western Cape chess champs Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eugene Steenkamp, Development Officer for the Elsies River Chess Club. 29 October 2021 11:21 AM
Ashes to Ashes star Chumani Pan takes to airwaves with his 80s and 90s playlist Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 29 October 2021 9:15 AM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
Epic week in the Cape as cyclists conquer the gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Another gruelling edition of the globally recognised endurance mountain bike race should see its popularity only increase further. 27 October 2021 7:45 AM
What’s good on Netflix and Showmax this Halloween weekend Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 29 October 2021 3:24 PM
Ashes to Ashes star Chumani Pan takes to airwaves with his 80s and 90s playlist Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 29 October 2021 9:15 AM
Small Dorp Tour: Tranquil serenity of the Boskloof Valley in Clanwilliam Lester Kiewit speaks to Greta Swart Spokesperson at Boskloof Swemgat Accommodation on his virtual tour of small towns. 28 October 2021 11:37 AM
Covid-19 on the rise in Germany again – hospital admissions up 40% in a week Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Emmanuelle Chaze. 29 October 2021 2:04 PM
Germany deploys 1000 police officers to border with Poland Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Michael Oti. 28 October 2021 11:24 AM
What is the Metaverse and why is Mark Zuckerberg taking Facebook there? John Maytham speaks to Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za Jan Vermeulen. 28 October 2021 8:20 AM
African countries scapegoating LGBTI people with discriminatory laws - activist Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Gender Dynamix health advocacy officer Savuka Matyila. 28 October 2021 1:54 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Nigeria launches Africa’s first digital currency Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 26 October 2021 3:03 PM
Should we be troubled by the exodus of engineers from Koeberg Power Station? Refilwe Moloto interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw. 29 October 2021 8:42 AM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Eskom is near total collapse. I don’t trust that it can recover – energy expert Bongani Bingwa interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw. 28 October 2021 2:17 PM
Local reporter's grim account of taxis 'impounding' private cars, extorting cash

29 October 2021 10:43 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Cape Town taxi industry

Refilwe Moloto speaks to journalist Velani Ludidi about the ongoing wave of violence engulfing the transport sector,
  • Cape Town reporter Velani Ludidi investigates the ongoing situation regarding the taxi industry in Cape Town
  • Ludidi says taxi operators intimidate private vehicle drivers such as staff transport, even illegally impounding the vehicles and extorting money in order to have the vehicles returned
Commuters wait for taxis on the station deck in Cape Town Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN

Refilwe Moloto speaks to journalist Velani Ludidi about the ongoing wave of violence engulfing the transport sector, especially in Langa, where e-hailing cabs and staff transport are targeted, allegedly by taxi industry thugs to drive out the competition.

What's happening all over Cape Town, if you ride in a private car and there is a certain number that the taxi drivers do not want, then they would tell people to get off and go to the taxi rank.

Velani Ludidi, Journalist - Weekend Argus

This is happening with the staff transport where their cars are being impounded illegally by taxi operators and they are told to pay a certain fee if they want their cars back.

Velani Ludidi, Journalist - Weekend Argus

This is an industry that does not want to be innovative and find new ways of how to generate income. They benefit from the apartheid spatial planning whereby they take the labour to the workplace and if they cannot do that anymore then they try and find ways to extort cash from hardworking individuals.

Velani Ludidi, Journalist - Weekend Argus

He questions the communication between taxi association leadership and the operators on the ground.

When you speak to the leaders they condemn all this and say all sorts of nice things, but on the ground, this is happening.

Velani Ludidi, Journalist - Weekend Argus



Tags:
