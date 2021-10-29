Local Elsies River teenagers crowned Western Cape chess champs





Elsies River teens win the A-Division of the Western Cape Chess Championships held in George in October

For some communities, it can also save lives by getting kids off the streets and away from the temptation of joining gangs.

The Elsies River Chess Club was started in 1978 and was recently crowned the Western Cape A-Division champions at a tournament held in George during October.

The winning points in all the games were scored by three teenagers from 16th Avenue, Leonsdale, a street which is known to be quite notorious.

Refilwe speaks to Eugene Steenkamp, the Development Officer for Elsies River Chess Club about the victory and the work they do.

Our club went to George to represent Esleis River in the Western Cape Club Championship which is made up of the 6 regions in the province Eugene Steenkamp, Development Officer Elsies River Chess Club

We contested all the top clubs in the A-Division which is the top division. Eugene Steenkamp, Development Officer Elsies River Chess Club

After the three-day tournament Elsies River was announced the winners of this top division, says Steenkamp.

What makes this story very remarkable, is that on our top boards, we had strategically placed the three youngsters from Leonsdale, Elsies River, on boards 1, 2, and 3. The top boards are highly contested with top players - and they did the job for us. Eugene Steenkamp, Development Officer Elsies River Chess Club

He says there are about 60 to 70 chess clubs in the province and the Western Cape is the top-performing of all the country's provinces for chess. So winning this tournament bodes well for national competitions he adds.