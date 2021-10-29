Thank you CapeTalk listeners for making teenager Thyneeca's eye op happen
- 13-year-old Thyneeca Adonis was diagnosed with Keratoconus and has already lst most of her vision
- With the help of generous CapeTalk listeners, she will now be able to have her corneal transplant
13-year-old Thyneeca Adonis was diagnosed with Keratoconus a month ago, has already lost 90% of the vision in her right eye and 50% in her left, and needs a corneal transplant, but the surgery costs more than a R100,000.
It's money her family doesn't have, so her mom, Elizanne set up a BackaBuddy campaign to raise the funds needed.
But on Lester Kiewit's Morning Review show on Wednesday, CapeTalk listeners and local organisations pledged their support.
The wonderful news is with your help the goal has been reached!
Lester catches up with Thyneeca's mom Elizan Adonis who is over the moon.
On Wednesday the fund was at about a fifth of the total needed. With the help of CapeTalk listeners, the total is now on R 103 141.67, over the goal of R100,00.
I am speaking to the ophthalmologist today and have spoken to Sandra who has donated cornea tissue and we are going to try and speed things up for her.Elizan Adonis, Mother of Thyneeca
After the transplant, we will have to have regular checkups and as you know all of these things cost money, but because of you guys, we were able to take the first step and I want to say think to every single person.Elizan Adonis, Mother of Thyneeca
Elizan surprised listeners and had Thyneeca join the conversation as she had a day of school.
I'm very happy and excited and thank youThyneeca Adonis
Young Thyneeca says at the start of the campaign to raise funds she felt nervous and scared - but now she is feeling very happy and thanked all the people involved in helping her.
Thank you to every single one who contributed to my brighter future. I will make you proud.Thyneeca Adonis
