Government is privatising electricity generation - Zwelinzima Vavi (Saftu)
-
Vavi seems to suggest privatisation by stealth in his criticism of the government’s announcement of independent power producers’ successful bids
-
He slammed the appointment of André de Ruyter as Eskom CEO “because he was white”
-
South Africa’s transition to renewables should be given to a restructured, properly funded, and properly led Eskom, he said
Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has announced 25 successful bidders for bid window five of the independent power producers’ (IPP) project.
“The department will now pursue financial close within the next six months, which is a key milestone for the signing of the agreements,” said Mantashe.
Despite movement on IPPs, Mantashe says the immediate solution to South Africa’s extreme electricity supply shortage is to improve existing plant performance.
Bid window five aims to procure 2600 megawatts from onshore wind farms (1600 MW) and solar PV plants (1000 MW).
The government expects these projects to create 13 900 jobs.
Meanwhile, the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has objected to Mantashe’s announcement, implying privatisation by stealth.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Saftu General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi (scroll up to listen).
In the forever relevant words of Noam Chomsky… The standard technique of privatisation is to defund, make sure things don’t work, people get angry, and then hand over to private capital… only the hardcore left will express dismay… people just want to see alleviation from loadshedding… Anything other than Eskom is what they will welcome…Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary - South African Federation of Trade Unions
Once we’re all gasping for air after years of neglect, we get hit by 400% tariff increases… To everybody in the street, it will seem like there’s no other option than to hand over this important institution to private hands to generate profits.Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary - South African Federation of Trade Unions
Why did they employ the current CEO with no experience… with absolutely nothing except that he was white? You overlook three senior black engineers… on the basis that you associate blackness with corruption and incompetence. That’s where things went wrong…Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary - South African Federation of Trade Unions
The ANC government has allowed the collapse of this institution. South Africa will never return to the days when electricity was provided cheaply by the state…Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary - South African Federation of Trade Unions
Why don’t you give this responsibility of taking the country into renewables to a restructured Eskom… one that is properly funded, that is properly led by skilled personnel?Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary - South African Federation of Trade Unions
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_49272934_solar-panels-with-wind-turbines-and-electricity-pylon-at-sunset-clean-energy-concept-.html
