Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder
- 'Personally, I think skateboarding is an art form before it's a sport,' says award-winner Jean-marc Johannes
- He recently broke the Guinness World record for the Most Bigspins in one minute
Our Trailblazer this morning hails all the way from Athlone, says Refilwe.
After recently breaking the Guinness World record for the Most Bigspins in one minute and performing a perfect run at the recent Dew Tour event in the USA, IOWA, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes has added another accolade to his collection.
The professional skateboarder from Athlone, in Cape Town is now a winner in the Sports category of this years’ Top 200 Young South Africans Award by Mail & Guardian2021.
How much cooler can you get right?
Refilwe Moloto catches up with South Africa’s skateboarding champ Jean-marc Johannes to find out more. He explains to Refilwe and listeners the tricks and moves he does.
It took hard work and practice to become as skilled as he has.
For me, the Bigspin has always been one of my favourite tricks in skateboarding so it is something I did every single session.Jean-marc Johannes, Skateboarder
Personally, I think skateboarding is an art form before it's a sport.Jean-marc Johannes, Skateboarder
