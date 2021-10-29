Covid-19 on the rise in Germany again – hospital admissions up 40% in a week
-
Germany is starting to see a resurgence in new recorded Covid-19 infections, driven by the Delta-variant, increased testing, less mask-wearing, and increased socialisation
-
Hospitals are starting to fill up again, mostly with unvaccinated patients
RELATED: Covid-19 surging in much of Europe again – some countries return to lockdown
New cases of Covid-19 are rising again in Germany.
On Thursday, the country of 83 million people recorded 8079 new infections from about 4500 at the start of the month.
Despite the uptick, the government has decided not to extend the state of emergency, which is set to expire at the end of November.
The parties currently in negotiations to form a coalition government are advocating for an end to lockdowns to fight Covid-19.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Emmanuelle Chaze (scroll up to listen).
The easier transmission of the Delta-variant, and also an increase in testing – those two factors contribute… and people are less thorough with mask-wearing, social distancing… Places of socialisation opening such as clubs…Emmanuelle Chaze, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
The majority of people hospitalised with a coronavirus infection; they are people who didn’t get the vaccine… Infections mostly happen within unvaccinated circles.Emmanuelle Chaze, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
Hospitals are sounding the alarm. There are 40% more patients in hospital wards compared to a week ago only… 90% of them are unvaccinated…Emmanuelle Chaze, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143833390_coronavirus-covid-19-in-germany-cases-growing-concept-with-the-national-flag-.html?term=germany%2Bcovid&vti=lj4b7d1kt5w37ez0ey-1-7
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Healthcare workers in South Africa to get Covid-19 booster shots
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Angelique Coetzee, President of the South African Medical Association.Read More
Mandatory vaccination: 'It’s happening. Employers are entitled to consider it'
Mandy Wiener interviews Brett Abrahams of the Employment and Employee Benefits Practice at Webber Wentzel.Read More
Big Pharma is rolling in money: 'They profit through price gouging'
John Maytham interviews Mark Haywood, Editor of Maverick Citizen at the Daily Maverick.Read More
My friends and I are all excited to get vaccinated – 17-year-old listener
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
ACDP marches to Constitutional Court to protest against mandatory vaccination
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Dominic Majola.Read More
'You may refuse vaccination – but your workplace may refuse you entry if you do'
John Maytham interviews Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean and Director at Henley Business School South Africa.Read More
Africa barely gets scraps, yet Pfizer blames Africans for slow vaccine rollout
John Maytham interviews Tom Moultrie, Professor at the Centre for Actuarial Research.Read More
Anxious about re-entry into 'normal' life post Covid? Psychologist gives advice…
Refilwe Moloto’s interviews clinical psychologist Dr Cathy Angus.Read More
'Molnupiravir seem highly effective in treating Covid-19'
John Maytham interviews Dr Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.Read More