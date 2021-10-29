Streaming issues? Report here
Covid-19 on the rise in Germany again – hospital admissions up 40% in a week

29 October 2021 2:04 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Germany
Lester Kiewit
DW
Deutsche Welle
Covid-19 in Europe
Covid-19 in Germany
The Morning Review
Emmanuelle Chaze

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Emmanuelle Chaze.

  • Germany is starting to see a resurgence in new recorded Covid-19 infections, driven by the Delta-variant, increased testing, less mask-wearing, and increased socialisation

  • Hospitals are starting to fill up again, mostly with unvaccinated patients

© predatorhunt/123rf.com

RELATED: Covid-19 surging in much of Europe again – some countries return to lockdown

New cases of Covid-19 are rising again in Germany.

On Thursday, the country of 83 million people recorded 8079 new infections from about 4500 at the start of the month.

Despite the uptick, the government has decided not to extend the state of emergency, which is set to expire at the end of November.

The parties currently in negotiations to form a coalition government are advocating for an end to lockdowns to fight Covid-19.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Emmanuelle Chaze (scroll up to listen).

The easier transmission of the Delta-variant, and also an increase in testing – those two factors contribute… and people are less thorough with mask-wearing, social distancing… Places of socialisation opening such as clubs…

Emmanuelle Chaze, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

The majority of people hospitalised with a coronavirus infection; they are people who didn’t get the vaccine… Infections mostly happen within unvaccinated circles.

Emmanuelle Chaze, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

Hospitals are sounding the alarm. There are 40% more patients in hospital wards compared to a week ago only… 90% of them are unvaccinated…

Emmanuelle Chaze, correspondent - Deutsche Welle



