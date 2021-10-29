Warmer weather expected in Cape Town this weekend
Capetonians can expect warmer weather and brilliant sunshine on Saturday, according to the South African Weather Service.
On Saturday expect a maximum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius and a fairly light South-south-easterly wind.
The weather will become cloudy on Sunday, but no rain is expected.
On Sunday, expect a maximum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius and a light south-westerly breeze.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54401623_cat-wearing-sunglasses-relaxing-in-the-sea-background.html?vti=mmbpfl9omelspnqckn-1-5
