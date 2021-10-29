Warmer weather expected in Cape Town this weekend





Capetonians can expect warmer weather and brilliant sunshine on Saturday, according to the South African Weather Service.

On Saturday expect a maximum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius and a fairly light South-south-easterly wind.

© Sergey Rasulov/123rf.com

The weather will become cloudy on Sunday, but no rain is expected.

On Sunday, expect a maximum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius and a light south-westerly breeze.