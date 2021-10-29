Could you be suffering from perimenopausal depression?





Between about the age of 42 and 52 women's ovarian function begins to decline eventually bringing on the final onset of menopause

Those years leading up to the final cessation of menstruation for the length of a year is known as perimenopuase

During perimenopause, hormones being to fluctuate - and it is those shifts back and forth between normal levels and lower levels that result in mood changes such as depression, irritability, and even paranoid thinking explains gynecologist Dr Candace Morrison

Pippa Hudson explains that until reading actress Gabrielle Union's book and then interviewing her, she had never heard of Peri-menopuasal depression

Much of what she described resonated with me that it made me want to investigate further and find out more. Pippa Hudson, Presenter - CapeTalk

Pippa speaks to Dr Candice Morrison, a gynaecologist and obstetrician who works at Wijnland Fertility in Stellenbosch. While a large part of her practice is focused on fertility, she also has a keen interest in endocrine and hormonal disfunction and in menopause and is a council member of the SA Menopause Society.

Perimenopause is the time preceding menopause but that can take a few years, usually between 42 and 52, and we can say it ends when a year has elapsed without a period, then goes on to menopause. Dr Candice Morrison, Gynaecologist and Obstetrician - Wijnland Fertility

It's also a time of huge physiological changes for women in hormonal fluctuation because your ovarian function slowly starts to decline until it is completely lost. Dr Candice Morrison, Gynaecologist and Obstetrician - Wijnland Fertility

Women are born with a certain number of eggs and these are lost as they go through their 20s and 30s.

Hormones can fluctuate during perimenopause sometimes being completely normal and other times not, she explains, and it is those enormous fluctuations that can cause mood swings and more.

By 40 there are very few eggs left and with the lower number of antral follicles you have lower estradiol levels, but what's tricky with perimenopause is that sometimes intermittently you can have entirely normal hormone levels and that is where the fluctuations come in - and the mood changes, the irritability, the hostility, the paranoid thinking. Dr Candice Morrison, Gynaecologist and Obstetrician - Wijnland Fertility

Why does perimenopausal depression happen to some women more than others?

Some women are just more vulnerable to depression so women who have an existing predisposition to big hormonal changes like severe PMS symptoms, or perhaps post-partum depression after having babies, are at a slightly higher risk. Dr Candice Morrison, Gynaecologist and Obstetrician - Wijnland Fertility

She says external stresses can also exacerbate it.