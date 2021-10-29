What’s good on Netflix and Showmax this Halloween weekend





As she does every Friday, Pippa Hudson asked TV Plus magazine Deputy Editor Craig Falcke for suggestions about what to stream over the weekend.

© Saksan Maneechay/123rf.com

Showmax

Mayans MC (seasons one to three) – A dramatic spinoff of Sons of Anarchy. A shutdown on the US-Mexico border is making life tough for drug-dealing biker gangs.

Netflix

The Unlikely Murderer (season one) – A five-episode Swedish crime drama based on a real-life assassination attempt. A graphic designer botches an attempt on the Prime Minister’s life and goes on the run for decades.

Midnight Mass (season one) – Just in time for Halloween; one of the best horrors of the year, according to Falcke. Set in a small town, a charismatic new priest tries to revive religious beliefs, but he’s hiding a secret: he’s a vampire and might’ve been created by an angel.

For more detail, scroll up to listen to the audio – skip to 12:03