SA filmmaker contributes to new series highlighting effects of climate change
- 'Seat at the Table' is a new YouTube Original that highlights the effects of climate change around the world
- South African Emmy award-winning cinematographer and director Lee Doig contributed to an episode which featured Cape Town
- The series includes interviews with legendary documentary maker Sir David Attenborough and primatologist Jane Goodall
South African Emmy award-winning cinematographer and director Lee Doig has collaborated with acclaimed international film makers to produce the YouTube Original “Seat At The Table” series to highlight the devastating impacts of climate change.
The series includes interviews with legendary documentary maker Sir David Attenborough and primatologist Jane Goodall.
Lee Doig of the local production company Let It Rain Films spoke to John Maytham as one of 12 global directors that have shot an episode for the new series leading up to the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26 summit which gets underway in Glasgow this weekend.
This story is very close to us as South Africans. We have this disparity between the haves and the have nots. The whole world is getting like that.Lee Doig - South African film maker
It's glaringly obvious in a place like South Africa. The last thing on people in poverty's mind is climate change.Lee Doig - South African film maker
RELATED: COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities'
To find these characters, in these areas, doing these amazing things in South Africa made me terribly proud. It's an amazing project to be involved with. Hopefully it will make changes which we are desperately looking for in this planet.Lee Doig - South African film maker
RELATED: E Cape drought: 'Climate is changing. It’s not looking great in the future'
We are at a tipping point. These things need to be done. We need to keep soldiering on and making something and actually making people aware of what we need to do and hopefully they start listening.Lee Doig - South African film maker
World leaders including Prince Charles, U.S President Joe Biden, Canadian President Justin Trudeau and climate activist Greta Thunberg are all expected to attend COP26, which takes place between 31 October and 12 November 2021
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
More from Local
Environmental study on pollen sheds light on South Africa's climate future
John Maytham speaks to Dr. Lynne Quick, a palynologist at Nelson Mandela University.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Warmer weather expected in Cape Town this weekend
Here is Cape Town’s weekend weather in a nutshell, according to the South African Weather Service.Read More
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder
Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes.Read More
Thank you CapeTalk listeners for making teenager Thyneeca's eye op happen
Lester catches up with Elizan Adonis and her daughter Thyneeca who are so grateful for all your help in making this dream come true.Read More
Local Elsies River teenagers crowned Western Cape chess champs
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eugene Steenkamp, Development Officer for the Elsies River Chess Club.Read More
Local reporter's grim account of taxis 'impounding' private cars, extorting cash
Refilwe Moloto speaks to journalist Velani Ludidi about the ongoing wave of violence engulfing the transport sector,Read More
Ashes to Ashes star Chumani Pan takes to airwaves with his 80s and 90s playlist
Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage
Bruce Whitfield talks to Distell Marketing Director, Natasha Maharaj, about the reasons for the current shortage of Savanna Cider.Read More