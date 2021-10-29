SA filmmaker contributes to new series highlighting effects of climate change





'Seat at the Table' is a new YouTube Original that highlights the effects of climate change around the world

South African Emmy award-winning cinematographer and director Lee Doig has collaborated with acclaimed international film makers to produce the YouTube Original “Seat At The Table” series to highlight the devastating impacts of climate change.

The series includes interviews with legendary documentary maker Sir David Attenborough and primatologist Jane Goodall.

Lee Doig of the local production company Let It Rain Films spoke to John Maytham as one of 12 global directors that have shot an episode for the new series leading up to the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26 summit which gets underway in Glasgow this weekend.

This story is very close to us as South Africans. We have this disparity between the haves and the have nots. The whole world is getting like that. Lee Doig - South African film maker

It's glaringly obvious in a place like South Africa. The last thing on people in poverty's mind is climate change. Lee Doig - South African film maker

To find these characters, in these areas, doing these amazing things in South Africa made me terribly proud. It's an amazing project to be involved with. Hopefully it will make changes which we are desperately looking for in this planet. Lee Doig - South African film maker

We are at a tipping point. These things need to be done. We need to keep soldiering on and making something and actually making people aware of what we need to do and hopefully they start listening. Lee Doig - South African film maker

World leaders including Prince Charles, U.S President Joe Biden, Canadian President Justin Trudeau and climate activist Greta Thunberg are all expected to attend COP26, which takes place between 31 October and 12 November 2021

