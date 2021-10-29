John Maytham's Book Reviews: 29 October 2021
1. Fiction: No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood (SHORTLISTED FOR THE BOOKER PRIZE)
2. Fiction: A Passage North by Anuk Arudpragasam (SHORTLISTED FOR THE BOOKER PRIZE)
3. Non-Fiction: Windswept & Interesting: My Autobiography by Billy Connolly
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_145413795_golden-vase-with-gypsophila-flowers-and-an-open-book-on-a-table-selective-focus-.html
More from Lifestyle
Could you be suffering from perimenopausal depression?
Pippa speaks to Dr Candice Morrison, a gynaecologist and obstetrician at Wijnland Fertility in Stellenbosch to find out more.Read More
Warmer weather expected in Cape Town this weekend
Here is Cape Town’s weekend weather in a nutshell, according to the South African Weather Service.Read More
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder
Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes.Read More
Thank you CapeTalk listeners for making teenager Thyneeca's eye op happen
Lester catches up with Elizan Adonis and her daughter Thyneeca who are so grateful for all your help in making this dream come true.Read More
Local Elsies River teenagers crowned Western Cape chess champs
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eugene Steenkamp, Development Officer for the Elsies River Chess Club.Read More
Ashes to Ashes star Chumani Pan takes to airwaves with his 80s and 90s playlist
Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage
Bruce Whitfield talks to Distell Marketing Director, Natasha Maharaj, about the reasons for the current shortage of Savanna Cider.Read More
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!'
On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent.Read More
Offshore diversification in a global universe
Approximately 2 500 PPS clients with honours or higher qualifications have emigrated in the last year.Read More