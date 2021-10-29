Streaming issues? Report here
Environmental study on pollen sheds light on South Africa's climate future

29 October 2021 6:34 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Climate
pollen
lynne quick
palynologist

John Maytham speaks to Dr. Lynne Quick, a palynologist at Nelson Mandela University.
  • Dr. Lynne Quick is palynologist who studies fossilised pollen to get a better perspective of the ancient landscape
  • She's examined ancient pollen from the Knysna region believed to be 125 000 years old
  • Studying ancient pollen helps scientists better understand climate change
© jjvallee/123rf.com

Dr. Lynne Quick is a palynologist at Nelson Mandela University who's studied the ancient pollen grains found in sediment cores dating back thousands of years in order to shed light on the earth’s past and future climates.

Dr. Quick has found that paleoenvironmental records in Southern Africa show there to be much more complex consequences of pesky pollen and fungal spores than the havoc that they bring to people that suffer from allergies.

There is a large body of work that covers the reconstruction of landscapes and environments using pollen evidence from thousands of years ago of different parts of South Africa.

One of the most interesting records that I worked on is from the Knysna area, where we managed to retrieve a sediment core. When we dated it, turned out to be covering the last 125 000 years.

Dr. Lynne Quick - Palynologist

We could work out forest and fynbos dynamics within that region...the pollen grains can be identified or linked to plants. This direct link can be used to construct the vegetation in each time slice that we look at.

Dr. Lynne Quick - Palynologist

RELATED: How to navigate allergies during the covid-19 pandemic

Most of the data generated by Dr. Quick and other researchers are incorporated into climate and bioclimatic models as baselines for past vegetation changes, which can also aid in environmental conservation management initiatives.

We need this long term perspective, because historical records for climate change, environmental change, vegetation dynamics are not available to us without this kind of resource.

Dr. Lynne Quick - Palynologist

We rely heavily on pollen records to get an idea, a long term perspective on landscape dynamics across time, so that we know how to manage the landscape that we're in currently.

Dr. Lynne Quick - Palynologist

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




