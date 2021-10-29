Coalition governments more than likely for Nelson Mandela Bay & Tshwane metros
- Political parties need to win by an outright majority to take control of municipalities
- Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay are two hotly contested metros without a clear favourite
- The party closest to 50% will need to go into a coalition with smaller parties in order to form a government
Steven Friedman, research professor at the Faculty of Humanities at the University of Johannesburg believes it's going to be hard to form government's in Nelson Mandela Bay and Tshwane, two of the hotly contested metros in the 2021 Local Government Elections.
I'm not convinced that it's going to be possible to form government's in some of our municipalities...Steven Friedman - Research Professor at the Faculty of Humanities at University of Johannesburg
People tend to forget that the only reason some municipalities had a government in 2016, is because the EFF made a deal with the DA...and that's not on the table at the moment.Steven Friedman - Research Professor at the Faculty of Humanities at University of Johannesburg
The bigger parties, if they want to control municipalities, have to get in the late forties (percentage), if they want to try and cobble together a coalition with a smaller party.Steven Friedman - Research Professor at the Faculty of Humanities at University of Johannesburg
Particularly Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay, where I think you may have a situation where it's going to be very difficult indeed, unless the predictions are wrong, to get a government together.Steven Friedman - Research Professor at the Faculty of Humanities at University of Johannesburg
The furthest away from 50% the biggest party is, the more it has to cobble together coalitions with more and more parties. Then you get the scenario we saw in Nelson Mandela Bay over the last few years in which a single party with one seat has been able to swing the municipality from the DA to the ANC and back to the DA again.Steven Friedman - Research Professor at the Faculty of Humanities at University of Johannesburg
