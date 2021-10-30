Why 'forest bathing' is good for the heart, mind & soul
- Forest Bathing is a Japanese practice called Shinrin-Yoku
- The practice involves deep relaxation in a forest setting
It was naturalist John Muir who once said 'And into the forest, I go, to lose my mind and find my soul'.
That's exactly what forest bathing can do for you!
Forest Bathing, or shinrin-yoku, is highly regarded in the Japanese science and medical fraternity since the 1980s, and regarded as anxiety-busting practice.
It's human nature to love nature, so it isn't strange to believe that spending time with mother nature can be good for your heart, mind and soul.
Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King spoke to forest bathing therapist & medical botanist, Peta McCabe about the benefits of the practice.
As a result of reducing stress and anxiety, you are then helping with many medical conditions like diabetes, vascular disease, dementia, arthritis, strokes, blood pressure. It's a fantastic way to look at your whole being.Peta McCabe - Forest bathing therapist & medical botanist
Sometimes you need to give yourself permission to pause and take time out for ourselvesPeta McCabe - Forest bathing therapist & medical botanist
It's a very slow and gentle practice. You don't hike. It's not a workout. Normally we don't walk more than a kilometre.Peta McCabe - Forest bathing therapist & medical botanist
The main thing is to open your senses to the forest. It's very grounded in mindfulness.Peta McCabe - Forest bathing therapist & medical botanist
We take time out to listen to our bodies.Peta McCabe - Forest bathing therapist & medical botanist
