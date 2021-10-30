'Unseen International' is a pageant where external beauty & gender don't matter





Unseen International is the world's first gender equal pageant

It was founded by former Mrs South Africa 2019 contestant Charina Joubert

Danny Doman was crowned winner of the 2021 Unseen International Pageant

Entries are open for the second edition of South Africa's first gender-equal pageant.

Unseen International is the countries first unconventional pageant where, according to the organisers, beauty isn't a factor.

It's also gender-equal, welcoming competitors regardless of how they may identify.

Sara-Jayne King interviewed Charina Joubert, Mrs South Africa 2019 finalist & founder of Unseen International, as well as Danny Doman who was earlier this month crowned winner of the 2021 Unseen International pageant.

Being in the pageantry industry, I really felt that individuals weren't being seen for their incredible efforts, but rather just their exterior beauty. Charina Joubert - Founder of Unseen International

We're coming together and providing a platform of equality. Charina Joubert - Founder of Unseen International

Individuals have so much to offer. Their exterior is limited...it's not really a main factor in life. Charina Joubert - Founder of Unseen International

Unseen is all about the unseen beauty. The unseen beauty in yourself. The unseen beauty in your community and the unseen beauty in the country. Danny Doman - 2021 Unseen International pageant winner

There are so many things that the physical body image limits, but what we do in our communities, that goes far. That goes to the future. Danny Doman - 2021 Unseen International pageant winner

Entries close for the 2022 edition of Unseen International on 31 March 2022.

