'Unseen International' is a pageant where external beauty & gender don't matter
- Unseen International is the world's first gender equal pageant
- It was founded by former Mrs South Africa 2019 contestant Charina Joubert
- Danny Doman was crowned winner of the 2021 Unseen International Pageant
Entries are open for the second edition of South Africa's first gender-equal pageant.
Unseen International is the countries first unconventional pageant where, according to the organisers, beauty isn't a factor.
It's also gender-equal, welcoming competitors regardless of how they may identify.
Sara-Jayne King interviewed Charina Joubert, Mrs South Africa 2019 finalist & founder of Unseen International, as well as Danny Doman who was earlier this month crowned winner of the 2021 Unseen International pageant.
Being in the pageantry industry, I really felt that individuals weren't being seen for their incredible efforts, but rather just their exterior beauty.Charina Joubert - Founder of Unseen International
We're coming together and providing a platform of equality.Charina Joubert - Founder of Unseen International
Individuals have so much to offer. Their exterior is limited...it's not really a main factor in life.Charina Joubert - Founder of Unseen International
RELATED: Trans women may battle red tape to enter Miss SA say pageant organisers
Unseen is all about the unseen beauty. The unseen beauty in yourself. The unseen beauty in your community and the unseen beauty in the country.Danny Doman - 2021 Unseen International pageant winner
There are so many things that the physical body image limits, but what we do in our communities, that goes far. That goes to the future.Danny Doman - 2021 Unseen International pageant winner
RELATED: I'm here to inspire change - Lehlogonolo Machaba, Miss SA's first trans finalist
Entries close for the 2022 edition of Unseen International on 31 March 2022.
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
More from Lifestyle
We drive the new Landrover Defender
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.Read More
Why 'forest bathing' is good for the heart, mind & soul
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Forest Bathing Therapist & Medical Botanist, Peta McCabe.Read More
Here's what you can get up to in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne King tells you about some fun things you can do in the Mother City over the Election long weekend.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 29 October 2021
John's three book picks for the week.Read More
Could you be suffering from perimenopausal depression?
Pippa speaks to Dr Candice Morrison, a gynaecologist and obstetrician at Wijnland Fertility in Stellenbosch to find out more.Read More
Warmer weather expected in Cape Town this weekend
Here is Cape Town’s weekend weather in a nutshell, according to the South African Weather Service.Read More
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder
Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes.Read More
Thank you CapeTalk listeners for making teenager Thyneeca's eye op happen
Lester catches up with Elizan Adonis and her daughter Thyneeca who are so grateful for all your help in making this dream come true.Read More
Local Elsies River teenagers crowned Western Cape chess champs
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eugene Steenkamp, Development Officer for the Elsies River Chess Club.Read More