Here's what you can get up to in Cape Town this weekend

Join Iziko Museums of South Africa for a dreams workshop facilitated by artist and educator, Coral Bijoux.

Participants will get to engage with, critique and question ideas around dreams and dreaming.

Participants need to be open minded, and bring along a clean plastic bottle, a small plant and a pen/pencil.

The workshop is suited for participants aged 24 years and older.

The idea of actually being able to dream, and to realise that every single person has the possibility to dream, and to enable their dreams. Coral Bijoux - Artist

Paint and Pretzels is a mobile art studio that brings a fun & creative experience to wherever you are.

It hosts an event every last Saturday of the month.

It's the perfect event for anything from ladies night, to birthday parties and teambuilding.

Our whole business model is surrounded by people that have never picked up a paintbrush before. If they've got a little bit experience, that's a bonus. Kristen Maurer - Owner of Paint and Pretzels

It's not a boring art class. It's a painting social and it's interactive with simple, yet effective steps. Kristen Maurer - Owner of Paint and Pretzels

One of South Africa's favourite artists, Majozi returns to Café Roux in Noordhoek for a live show.

Experience this unique story teller and songwriter on Saturday from 7:30pm.

Tickets cost R180

It's always great playing at Café Roux. The people are so wonderful. The staff at Café Roux are amazing. Even before I moved to Cape Town I've been playing there. It's a second home to me. Majozi - Musician

I'm messing around with some of the new songs. Just giving people a little taste here and there. It's a lot of the old, mixed in with some fun covers. Majozi - Musician

