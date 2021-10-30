Here's what you can get up to in Cape Town this weekend
- Dream Workshop at Iziko Museums
- Paint and Pretzels at Caffe Neo
- Majozi LIVE at Café Roux
Join Iziko Museums of South Africa for a dreams workshop facilitated by artist and educator, Coral Bijoux.
Participants will get to engage with, critique and question ideas around dreams and dreaming.
Participants need to be open minded, and bring along a clean plastic bottle, a small plant and a pen/pencil.
The workshop is suited for participants aged 24 years and older.
The idea of actually being able to dream, and to realise that every single person has the possibility to dream, and to enable their dreams.Coral Bijoux - Artist
Paint and Pretzels is a mobile art studio that brings a fun & creative experience to wherever you are.
It hosts an event every last Saturday of the month.
It's the perfect event for anything from ladies night, to birthday parties and teambuilding.
Our whole business model is surrounded by people that have never picked up a paintbrush before. If they've got a little bit experience, that's a bonus.Kristen Maurer - Owner of Paint and Pretzels
It's not a boring art class. It's a painting social and it's interactive with simple, yet effective steps.Kristen Maurer - Owner of Paint and Pretzels
One of South Africa's favourite artists, Majozi returns to Café Roux in Noordhoek for a live show.
Experience this unique story teller and songwriter on Saturday from 7:30pm.
Tickets cost R180
It's always great playing at Café Roux. The people are so wonderful. The staff at Café Roux are amazing. Even before I moved to Cape Town I've been playing there. It's a second home to me.Majozi - Musician
I'm messing around with some of the new songs. Just giving people a little taste here and there. It's a lot of the old, mixed in with some fun covers.Majozi - Musician
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/siempreverde22/siempreverde221608/siempreverde22160801139/61757575-cape-town-south-africa-feb-22-2013-boats-in-the-harbour-of-cape-town-south-africa-cape-town-is-the-m.jpg
More from Lifestyle
We drive the new Landrover Defender
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.Read More
'Unseen International' is a pageant where external beauty & gender don't matter
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Charina Joubert, founder of Unseen International & Danny Doman, winner of Unseen International 2021.Read More
Why 'forest bathing' is good for the heart, mind & soul
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Forest Bathing Therapist & Medical Botanist, Peta McCabe.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 29 October 2021
John's three book picks for the week.Read More
Could you be suffering from perimenopausal depression?
Pippa speaks to Dr Candice Morrison, a gynaecologist and obstetrician at Wijnland Fertility in Stellenbosch to find out more.Read More
Warmer weather expected in Cape Town this weekend
Here is Cape Town’s weekend weather in a nutshell, according to the South African Weather Service.Read More
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder
Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes.Read More
Thank you CapeTalk listeners for making teenager Thyneeca's eye op happen
Lester catches up with Elizan Adonis and her daughter Thyneeca who are so grateful for all your help in making this dream come true.Read More
Local Elsies River teenagers crowned Western Cape chess champs
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eugene Steenkamp, Development Officer for the Elsies River Chess Club.Read More
More from Local
Environmental study on pollen sheds light on South Africa's climate future
John Maytham speaks to Dr. Lynne Quick, a palynologist at Nelson Mandela University.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
SA filmmaker contributes to new series highlighting effects of climate change
John Maytham speaks to South African Emmy award-winning cinematographer and director Lee Doig.Read More
Warmer weather expected in Cape Town this weekend
Here is Cape Town’s weekend weather in a nutshell, according to the South African Weather Service.Read More
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder
Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes.Read More
Thank you CapeTalk listeners for making teenager Thyneeca's eye op happen
Lester catches up with Elizan Adonis and her daughter Thyneeca who are so grateful for all your help in making this dream come true.Read More
Local Elsies River teenagers crowned Western Cape chess champs
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eugene Steenkamp, Development Officer for the Elsies River Chess Club.Read More
Local reporter's grim account of taxis 'impounding' private cars, extorting cash
Refilwe Moloto speaks to journalist Velani Ludidi about the ongoing wave of violence engulfing the transport sector,Read More
Ashes to Ashes star Chumani Pan takes to airwaves with his 80s and 90s playlist
Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More