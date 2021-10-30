We drive the new Landrover Defender





The Landrover Defender comes in two versions, the '90' and the '110'

The entry level Defender costs R1 000 095

This vehicle is the 2021 version of the classic, Landrover Defender which is 68 years old.

The entry level Defender is priced at R1 000 095, with the top of the range model valued at over R1,5m.

The old Landrover Defender, you couldn't really comfortably drive around town. Now it's a super plush, tech genius. Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist

It's full leather. Adjustable seats. Heated seats and so much tech. Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist

The off-road system terrain response is to die for. It can rock crawl. It can mountain crawl...if one is an off-road junkie, the 110 and the 90 are just dream off-road vehicles. Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist

One of the challenges faced by the @007 stunt team during filming - find a way to keep up with the #LandRover #DEFENDER in its natural habitat. See the Defender in #NoTimeToDie, only in cinemas. Learn more: https://t.co/n85CUoqTFB pic.twitter.com/MX1bVyZNqv — Land Rover (@LandRover) October 16, 2021

RELATED: Volkswagen will soon stop making cars with manual transmission

Stunt work can be a dirty job. The #LandRover #DEFENDER was more than ready to take on its role tackling the toughest off-road conditions during rehearsals for @007 #NoTimeToDie - in cinemas now. Learn more: https://t.co/4O4WbqJjEX pic.twitter.com/POPfrNC9RI — Land Rover (@LandRover) October 15, 2021

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.