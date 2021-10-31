The truth is self confidence does not lie in a crown - Rolene Strauss





Rolene Strauss won Miss South Africa in 2014 and was later crowned Miss World 2014

Strauss has been travelling abroad for modelling since 16 years old

She's a graduated medical doctor, self confidence coach and businesswoman

Excitement is an understatement! ❤️🙏🏼



On book shelves this Friday!https://t.co/azLEhUQDkL pic.twitter.com/e5dYILqKYd — Rolene Strauss (@RoleneStrauss) September 15, 2021

She's a mother, a wife, a medical doctor, a transformative self confidence coach, an entrepreneur and a businessman.

But most of us know Rolene Strauss as a former Miss South Africa and Miss World.

With all those titles and accolades, one would assume that she's a very confident person, a go-getter who's sure of what she wants.

But you're wrong.

In her latest book, _Rediscover Your Self-confidence - Seven Steps to a New You, _Strauss shares the personal journey of how she battled with insecurities and body image issues since she was a teenager, and even while wearing the crown as Miss World.

Her first experience with self confidence issues was as a 16-year-old who had the opportunity to travel abroad for a modelling gig.

At the age of 16, I found myself standing in front of an elderly lady with a measuring tape as she had to take some of my measurements before I could travel to Paris. She took the tape, put it around my waist and said 95 cm, we need to get it down to at least 90 cm little lady. Rolene Strauss - Miss South Africa & Miss World 2014

When I started opening up about my struggle with self confidence, which started at the age of 16, very few people believed me. It was so important for me to share in my book and in real life, my non sugar-coated story. Rolene Strauss - Miss South Africa & Miss World 2014

The truth is, self confidence does not lie in a crown, a sash or a title. Rolene Strauss - Miss South Africa & Miss World 2014

Self confidence is essentially a skill you develop...it magnifies your already existing skills, talents and potential. Rolene Strauss - Miss South Africa & Miss World 2014

🙋🏽‍♀️if you also struggle to say no!



How to say no without being rude 🙅🏽‍♀️



1. Show gratitude

2. Climb in their shoes

3. Put them in your shoes

4. Say no, gently but firmly 🙅🏽‍♀️#sayingno #timemanagement #queenofyourlifemethod #coaching pic.twitter.com/QXpGa1CnNo — Rolene Strauss (@RoleneStrauss) March 4, 2021

I realised there has to be more to life than constantly trying to be perfect. Rolene Strauss - Miss South Africa & Miss World 2014

It's so important to make sure that you're not verbally and socially persuaded into having a lack of self confidence. Rolene Strauss - Miss South Africa & Miss World 2014

