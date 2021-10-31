'ANC's mixed messaging ahead of election a sign the party is panicking'





Veteran journalist Ismail Lagardien looks at the ANC and DA's campaigns on the eve of the 2021 local government elections

Lagardien says the ANC's mixed messaging can be seen as a sign that the party is panicking

ANC supporters at the party's Siyanqoba rally in Ekurhuleni on 29 October 2021. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter.

South Africa heads to the polls on 1 November after a fierce election campaign ahead of the local government elections.

Public Services Minister Pravin Gordhan had to step in on Thursday to reassure citizens that voting would not be interrupted by load shedding on Monday.

South Africans' frustration with Eskom's performance and anger over poor service delivery on the ANC's watch are just some of the problems plaguing the ruling party.

Veteran journalist and columnist Ismail Lagardien looks at the ANC's mixed messaging during its election campaign.

I see the front page of City Press says the ANC is planning for a 'big sweep'... Fikile Mbalula has said people are really angry about the ANC and things going wrong, but on the other hand they're saying that there's going to be a big clean sweep. Ismail Lagardien, Veteran journalist and columnist

These are the mixed messages coming out of the ANC but we've become used to that.... I think the ANC are panicking... Ismail Lagardien, Veteran journalist and columnist

They've had 27 years to move things and to get things going. For the first 15 years they actually did tackle very many social issues - they brought electricity to many people, they brought water to many people... but things have gone downhill quite rapidly since 2007... Ismail Lagardien, Veteran journalist and columnist

Monday's elections are not about Nelson Mandela or OR Tambo, they're about what services voters get says Lagardien.

This is the ANC's big problem - it is so weak. I'm not being sycophantic, but Cyril Ramaphosa is seen as the saviour. Why is the national leader campaigning for local government elections? There you can see the panic the ANC are in. Ismail Lagardien, Veteran journalist and columnist

Moving on to the Democratic Alliance (DA) Lagardien comments that while the party has a good track record on paper in the Western Cape for example, it is on the ground that a city is actually run.

The DA's campaign message warning about the danger of voting for smaller parties might be on point he says, but they need to be judged on what they are.

It's on the ground where things are unequal, where there's inequality... They're campaigning on 'Don't vote for small parties'... The danger being... if you don't vote for the DA chances are the DA won't get the necessary votes to remain the opposition and the EFF might become the opposition... Evidence has shown that when you vote for small parties you do diffuse the power of the big parties... Ismail Lagardien, Veteran journalist and columnist

What the DA have done is they've run municipalities very well, but it's clear that they've done very well for the people who voted for them... If you live in Newlands, in DA strongholds, things tend to be good. But in Khayelitsha things are not as good. Ismail Lagardien, Veteran journalist and columnist

