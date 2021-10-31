COP26: Climate summit will be 'world's moment of truth' says UK's Boris Johnson
- World leaders are gathering in Scotland for the 2-week-long COP26 climate change summit which starts on Monday
- The leaders of the major economies are arriving in Glasgow after their weekend G20 summit in Rome
- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says COP26 will be 'the world's moment of truth'
The United Nations' 26th climate change conference kicks off officially on 31 October in Glasgow, Scotland.
COP26 (Climate Change Conference of the Parties) brings together delegates from around 200 countries with the aim of accelerating action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement.
RELATED: COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities'
In 2015 they agreed on a timetable to cut emissions in order to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
However, as the climate crisis accelerates, scientists are warning that countries must aim for 1.5°C to avert disaster.
On climate, the world will succeed, or fail, as one.— COP26 (@COP26) October 31, 2021
Now is the time for real action.#COP26 begins today. We must make it count.#TogetherForOurPlanet
Zain Johnson (standing in for Sara-Jayne King) gets an update from UK correspondent Gavin Grey.
There's a lot riding on this, particularly with seemingly minimal participation from Russia and China who are big emitters of CO2... So, plenty of people wondering if it's going to be the success that it was hoped that it was going to be.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
The Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the summit... will be the world's moment of truth. He says the question everyone is asking is whether we seize this moment or let it slip away.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
I think we're going to hear lots about it day by day - about the internal rows, about who's going to be willing to take a hit to their economy in order to perhaps put some of these measures in place... Big question marks of course about India and their continued use of coal and continued mining of coal... Also Russian and China, how helpful are they going to be?Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
Even the environmentalists are saying, even if they reach their targets for what they would like to come out with in a joint statement in two weeks time... it's a close-run thing as to whether they think that's enough to save the planet.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
"It is an honour for Scotland and Glasgow to host you."— Net Zero Scotland (@ScotGovNetZero) October 30, 2021
First Minister @NicolaSturgeon welcomes world leaders, activists, negotiators and campaigners to #COP26.
Plan ahead and stay safe ➡ https://t.co/P9OiOfq4PC #LetsDoNetZero pic.twitter.com/TGfitMHUGc
At the same time the leaders of the world's major economies G20 countries have been meeting in Rome since Saturday.
Climate change and economic recovery amid the Covid-19 pandemic top the agenda.
On the first day of the G20 summit agreement was reached on a global tax rate which will enforce a corporate tax rate of at least 15% on international corporations.
The question has always been that in the developed group of nations there is a fear that one or two cut their industry taxes, their corporation taxes lower to attract businesses. We've seen Ireland do that...Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
That's why the 20 major economies are pleased to have reached this agreement... because what we've seen is multinational companies rerouting their profits through low-tax jurisdictions... This spirit of unity now needs to be taken forward as the leaders fly from Rome to Glasgow...Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
Scroll up to listen to Grey's update on news from the UK and Europe
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/ricochet64/ricochet642012/ricochet64201200107/160857613-cop-26-in-glasgow-word-cloud-concept.jpg
More from Politics
'ANC's mixed messaging ahead of election a sign the party is panicking'
Weekend Breakfast interviews veteran journalist Ismail Lagardien about ANC and DA messaging on the eve of the local govt electionsRead More
Coalition governments more than likely for Nelson Mandela Bay & Tshwane metros
John Maytham speaks to Steven Friedman, research professor at the Faculty of Humanities at University of Johannesburg.Read More
Local reporter's grim account of taxis 'impounding' private cars, extorting cash
Refilwe Moloto speaks to journalist Velani Ludidi about the ongoing wave of violence engulfing the transport sector,Read More
Pravin Gordhan and Eskom board need to go, says Mbhazima Shilowa
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to columnis and former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa about SA's electricity crisis.Read More
Political Analysis: KZN 'hotspots of violence' in run-up to elections
Refilwe Moloto speaks to honorary research fellow at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s School of Law Mary de Haas.Read More
READ FULL STATEMENT: Quinton de Kock apologises, will take the knee
Quinton de Kock apologies to his teammates and the fans and added he meant no disrespect to the West Indies team.Read More
Meet Cape's new W Cape police ombudsman and find out how you make a complaint
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the new Western Cape Provincial Police Ombudsman Oswald Reddy.Read More
Citizen Satisfaction Index in SA lowest in 5 years, Cape Town scores highest
Mandy Wiener speaks to Senior Consultant at Consulta Natasha Doren.Read More
What the DA, ANC and EFF promise to voters who choose them to lead
Refilwe Moloto interviews Fiona Abrahams (ANC), Dr Wandile Kasibe (EFF), and Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA).Read More
More from World
Covid-19 on the rise in Germany again – hospital admissions up 40% in a week
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Emmanuelle Chaze.Read More
Germany deploys 1000 police officers to border with Poland
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Michael Oti.Read More
What is the Metaverse and why is Mark Zuckerberg taking Facebook there?
John Maytham speaks to Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za Jan Vermeulen.Read More
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities'
'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby.Read More
[WATCH] A sticky situation or a bonding moment? Protester glues his head to road
A climate change activist from #InsulateBritain says it probably wasn't his cleverest idea.Read More
These are the latest quack remedies being touted as cures for Covid
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and EuropeRead More
Australia plans to introduce parental consent for under-16s using social media
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Martyn Davies of the Deloitte Alchemy School of Management about the proposed plan.Read More
Crew member who gave Alec Baldwin gun was subject of 'safety complaint’ in 2019
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot dead when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin on the set of 'Rust' on Thursday.Read More
'Friends' stars pay tribute to co-star James Michael Taylor who has died aged 59
James Michael Tyler played coffee shop manager Gunther on the hit sitcom Friends, appearing in 150 episodes of the show.Read More