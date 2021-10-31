Streaming issues? Report here
COP26: Climate summit will be 'world's moment of truth' says UK's Boris Johnson

31 October 2021 11:52 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
G20 Summit
G20
Climate change
Rome
Glasgow
Scotland
Boris Johnson
Paris Accord
Gavin Grey
weekend breakfast
COP26
Paris Agreement
UK Report
climate summit

UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update as world leaders arrive in Glasgow after the weekend's G20 summit in Rome.
  • World leaders are gathering in Scotland for the 2-week-long COP26 climate change summit which starts on Monday
  • The leaders of the major economies are arriving in Glasgow after their weekend G20 summit in Rome
  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says COP26 will be 'the world's moment of truth'
© ricochet64/123rf.com

The United Nations' 26th climate change conference kicks off officially on 31 October in Glasgow, Scotland.

COP26 (Climate Change Conference of the Parties) brings together delegates from around 200 countries with the aim of accelerating action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement.

RELATED: COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities'

In 2015 they agreed on a timetable to cut emissions in order to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

However, as the climate crisis accelerates, scientists are warning that countries must aim for 1.5°C to avert disaster.

Zain Johnson (standing in for Sara-Jayne King) gets an update from UK correspondent Gavin Grey.

There's a lot riding on this, particularly with seemingly minimal participation from Russia and China who are big emitters of CO2... So, plenty of people wondering if it's going to be the success that it was hoped that it was going to be.

Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the summit... will be the world's moment of truth. He says the question everyone is asking is whether we seize this moment or let it slip away.

Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

I think we're going to hear lots about it day by day - about the internal rows, about who's going to be willing to take a hit to their economy in order to perhaps put some of these measures in place... Big question marks of course about India and their continued use of coal and continued mining of coal... Also Russian and China, how helpful are they going to be?

Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

Even the environmentalists are saying, even if they reach their targets for what they would like to come out with in a joint statement in two weeks time... it's a close-run thing as to whether they think that's enough to save the planet.

Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

At the same time the leaders of the world's major economies G20 countries have been meeting in Rome since Saturday.

Climate change and economic recovery amid the Covid-19 pandemic top the agenda.

On the first day of the G20 summit agreement was reached on a global tax rate which will enforce a corporate tax rate of at least 15% on international corporations.

The question has always been that in the developed group of nations there is a fear that one or two cut their industry taxes, their corporation taxes lower to attract businesses. We've seen Ireland do that...

Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

That's why the 20 major economies are pleased to have reached this agreement... because what we've seen is multinational companies rerouting their profits through low-tax jurisdictions... This spirit of unity now needs to be taken forward as the leaders fly from Rome to Glasgow...

Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

Scroll up to listen to Grey's update on news from the UK and Europe




