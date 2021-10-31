Is 'Sex, Love & goop' for you? Gwyneth Paltrow probes sexual pleasure (Netflix)
- Film critic Gayle Edmunds reviews 'Sex, Love & goop' which is streaming on Netflix
- Producer Gwyneth Paltrow says the 6-episode series will guide you to answer the most salient question about your sex life: What gives you pleasure?
Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand 'goop' tends to elicit extreme opinions - either you're a fan or you hate it (or couldn't really care either way).
The latest offering from the actress and producer is Sex, Love & goop, an unscripted series streaming on Netflix.
It follows couples as they’re guided by experts to work on intimacy, communication, body image, and pleasure.
"In six episodes, five incredible experts will guide you to answer the most salient question about your sex life: What gives you pleasure?"
It's one thing to be emotionally vulnerable on camera, but to be sexually vulnerable - we've never really seen this before.Gwyneth Paltrow, Actress and producer
On Weekend Breakfast, Zain Johnson gets the lowdown from film critic Gayle Edmunds.
Gwyneth Paltrow is obviously the producer on this and she does appear, but more as a sort of emcee... It stems from a previous Goop series where they were talking about women and sexuality and decided there wasn't nearly enough information about it.Gayle Edmunds, Film critic
I was resistant to watching it not because of the content, but because I'm not a big Gwyneth Paltrow fan... but it does turn out to be quite interesting, engaging and educational ... couples with different issues around sex, around intimacy... It deals with issues such as body shaming and feeling comfortable in your own skin.Gayle Edmunds, Film critic
The therapists on the show include an erotic wholeness coach and and a somatic sexologist.
The couples that are featured are very relatable, says Edmunds.
What you think you're going to get and what you actually get is a pleasant surprise.Gayle Edmunds, Film critic
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the audio of the review
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/estradaanton/estradaanton1905/estradaanton190500147/125120832-young-couple-have-on-bed-lying-together-very-close-female-model-embrace-guy-lying-with-closed-eyes-s.jpg
