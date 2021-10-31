Results centre 'fully operational' after power failure leads to evacuation - IEC





The Independent Electoral Commission's National Results Operation Centre (ROC) in Pretoria. Picture: @IECSouthAfrica/Twitter.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has confirmed that the National Results Operations Centre in Tshwane was evacuated on Saturday night after a power outage.

It said the problem was the result of a faulty transformer.

IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela was quoted on Sunday as saying operations "are back to normal".

News24 reports that the Commission said it met with officials from the City of Tshwane and Eskom to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply after the power cut.

We confirm a power failure at the National Results Operations Centre in Tshwane this evening, as a result of a faulty transformer. Centre was evacuated for safety, with emergency services on standby. There are no ballots or election materials on site. — IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) October 30, 2021

SABC News reported it had to move its election broadcast to its offices in Auckland Park "in haste" after the evacuation.

The Independent Electoral Commission Results Operation Center (ROC) in Pretoria has been evacuated due to a power outage. South Africa has been experiencing power challenges.https://t.co/Y9osJqqHVl — SABC News (@SABCNews) October 30, 2021

On Thursday, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan reassured the nation that voting would not be interrupted by power cuts after Eskom ramped up load shedding to Stage 4 at noon on Wednesday,

This means that as South Africans go to the polls on Monday and as the counting of votes proceed... there will be no load shedding, unless there is some unexpected event which I am assured... is unlikely. Pravin Gordhan, Minister of Public Enterprises

Eskom and ourselves are doing everything possible to ensure that the elections are not disrupted in any way... and a number of contingency measures have also been put in place in cooperation with the IEC itself Pravin Gordhan, Minister of Public Enterprises