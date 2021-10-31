Results centre 'fully operational' after power failure leads to evacuation - IEC
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has confirmed that the National Results Operations Centre in Tshwane was evacuated on Saturday night after a power outage.
It said the problem was the result of a faulty transformer.
IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela was quoted on Sunday as saying operations "are back to normal".
News24 reports that the Commission said it met with officials from the City of Tshwane and Eskom to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply after the power cut.
We confirm a power failure at the National Results Operations Centre in Tshwane this evening, as a result of a faulty transformer. Centre was evacuated for safety, with emergency services on standby. There are no ballots or election materials on site.— IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) October 30, 2021
SABC News reported it had to move its election broadcast to its offices in Auckland Park "in haste" after the evacuation.
The Independent Electoral Commission Results Operation Center (ROC) in Pretoria has been evacuated due to a power outage. South Africa has been experiencing power challenges.https://t.co/Y9osJqqHVl— SABC News (@SABCNews) October 30, 2021
On Thursday, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan reassured the nation that voting would not be interrupted by power cuts after Eskom ramped up load shedding to Stage 4 at noon on Wednesday,
This means that as South Africans go to the polls on Monday and as the counting of votes proceed... there will be no load shedding, unless there is some unexpected event which I am assured... is unlikely.Pravin Gordhan, Minister of Public Enterprises
Eskom and ourselves are doing everything possible to ensure that the elections are not disrupted in any way... and a number of contingency measures have also been put in place in cooperation with the IEC itselfPravin Gordhan, Minister of Public Enterprises
More from Spotlight on Local Elections 2021
'ANC's mixed messaging ahead of election a sign the party is panicking'
Weekend Breakfast interviews veteran journalist Ismail Lagardien about ANC and DA messaging on the eve of the local govt electionsRead More
Get R35 off Uber trip to and from voting station – here’s how…
Not sure how to get to a voting station on Monday? Uber is lending a hand – tell your friends.Read More
Prince Albert mayor: 'Our success story is based on public participation'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent Goliath Lottering, Prince Albert Mayor, Cape Coloured Party's Fadiel Adams, Good Party's Brett Herron.Read More
What the DA, ANC and EFF promise to voters who choose them to lead
Refilwe Moloto interviews Fiona Abrahams (ANC), Dr Wandile Kasibe (EFF), and Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA).Read More
There are 20 wards in Cape Town that we could win – Brett Herron (GOOD)
John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD party’s mayoral candidate for Cape Town.Read More
Should 'none of the above' be an option on the ballot paper?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Letlhogonolo Letshele an electoral researcher at My Vote Counts about a dissatisfied electorate.Read More
Gwede Mantashe 'irrationally looks after coal' as the world jumps ship
John Maytham interviews Energy Sector Specialist Hilton Trollip.Read More
'DA governs best by a range of metrics – but they’re scoring own goals'
John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.Read More
I'm colourblind and want to bring unity says ANC Ward 54 hopeful Thandi Tyalana
Refilwe Moloto speaks ANC's candidate for Ward 54 Thandi Tyalana which includes Sea Point, Camps Bay, Clifton, and Fresnaye.Read More