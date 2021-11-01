Rev June Dolley-Major completes her 902km walk to Makhanda





Reverend June Dolley-Major has completed her 902km pilgrimage from Cape Town to Makhanda

Her aim is to raise money to set up advice offices for victims and survivors of abuse and sexual assault

Anglican reverend June Dolley-Major completed her walk from Cape Town to Makhanda on Saturday, after setting off on September 20th and covering over 900 kilometres.

Her aim was to raise money in order to set up advice offices for victims and survivors of abuse and sexual assault so that they can rebuild their lives.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Rev June Dolley-Major, the Anglican priest who has just completed a 902km walk from Cape Town to Makhanda, which took just under six weeks to complete.

I think I moved from pain to power last year and part of the purpose of this walk and literally pushing through physical pain, of my legs, my back, my bleeding blisters, is just to send a message to survivors that rape is horrific, it's painful, it's traumatic - but there is life beyond rape. Rev June Dolley-Major, Anglican priest

You need to take your power back and not let your rapist continue to have that power over you. No matter how painful it is, there is joy, there is victory at the end. Rev June Dolley-Major, Anglican priest

If you would like to support Reverend Dolley-Major, you can donate using the following details:FNB cheque account number 62767220438Branch code 250655