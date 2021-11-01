Election2021 Analysis: 'First time two biggest parties are more vulnerable'





Daily Maverick Election Analyst Wayne Sussman says President Cyril Ramaphosa has 'pulled out all the stops' this election campaign but will it pay dividends?

Sussman says the Democratic Alliance is also more vulnerable than it has ever been before

Mbekweni resident Albert Mbembe braves the wet weather to cast his vote at Mbekweni Primary School in Paarl in the Western Cape on 1 November 2021. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/Eyewitness News

It s the first election where the two biggest parties are more vulnerable. Wayne Sussman, Election Analyst - Daily Maverick

He says the ANC was already becoming vulnerable in 2016 and 2019 but he says President Cyril Ramaphosa "pulled out all the stops" in this 2021 election campaign.

Will that pay dividends? We know that the President is a popular person. Wayne Sussman, Election Analyst - Daily Maverick