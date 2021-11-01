Covid-19 leading cause of death in Discovery Life clients





Covid-19 has outstripped all other causes of deaths the Discovery Life Claims Experience Report reveals

The rise in excess deaths related to Covid-19 is 130% says Discovery Life Senior Risk Specialist

The writing was on the wall for the insurance industry as claims data trends for last year came in, says Lester. It is unsurprising that Covid-19 was the leading cause of death claims in 2020 for Discovery Life clients.

This week Discovery Life published its claims data for the 2020 calendar year, with the Covid-19 pandemic significantly impacting the group’s South African members.

But what was surprising what that Covid-19 now overtook cancer, heart and artery disease as the primary cause of death amongst Discovery Life clients.

Lester speaks to Kashmeera Kanji, Senior Risk Specialist at Discovery Life.

The South African Medical Research Council has shown that the excess deaths that were reported were on the mark of 215,000 in excess deaths from Covid-19. So that means that if you were expecting 100 deaths in normal pre-pandemic days, now you see about 230 deaths. Kashmeera Kanji, Senior Risk Specialist - Discovery Life

That's 130% more than expected and that has had a massive impact on insurers out there and in particular Discovery Life. We have just rolled out our Claims Experience Report and we have seen a very similar trend of Covid-19 outstripping any other cause of death. Kashmeera Kanji, Senior Risk Specialist - Discovery Life

The long-term health impact of long Covid has driven higher-than-usual claims attributed to the pandemic, she notes.

