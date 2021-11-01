Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Cops arrest journo 'handcuffed him, threw him into cell' - Newzroom Afrika boss

Katy Katopodis, News Director at Newzroom Afrika, explains to Mandy Wiener what happened.
  • Scroll down to watch the video of police blocking Newzroom Afrika camera and detaining reporter
  • Newsroom Afrika News Director Katy Katapodis describes what happened in Orlando East on Monday
  • Reporter Ziniko Mhlaba has since been released from police custody after the broadcaster intervened.

A Newzroom Afrika reporter Ziniko Mhlaba and his camera person were prevented from continuing their live coverage from and Orlando East voting station during the Local Government Elections on Monday by members of the South African Police services (SAPS).

The two men were forcibly removed from a voting station in Soweto for allegedly interfering in the work of the presiding officer there.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Katy Katopodis, News Director at Newzroom Afrika.

They were not allowed to proceed. They were told that they were distracting an IEC official.

Katy Katopodis, News Director - Newzroom Afrika

She describes the video below where reporter Ziniko Mhlaba can be seen chatting to a police officer.

There is one police officer trying to look up information in what appears to be the Constitution and in that moment another police officer obstructs the view of the camera. She stands directly in front of it.

Katy Katopodis, News Director - Newzroom Afrika

You can see our reporter Ziniko saying please ma'am can you move. Police officers then grabbed the camera from Ziniko and our camera operator and essentially refused to allow them to continue.

Katy Katopodis, News Director - Newzroom Afrika

During this entire interaction, Mhlaba explains he is a fully accredited member of the media, says Katapodis.

He was put into the back of a police vehicle, handcuffed - we can see the marks on his hands - and then thrown into a police holding cell.

Katy Katopodis, News Director - Newzroom Afrika

We are absolutely outraged and we have taken this up at the highest of levels with both SAPS and the IEC. It is an attack on media freedom and it is an abuse of power by police.

Katy Katopodis, News Director - Newzroom Afrika

She says they are concerned about the well-being of their reporter.

He has been released now but it is something we are taking very seriously.

Katy Katopodis, News Director - Newzroom Afrika



