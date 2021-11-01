Home Affairs remains open on Election Day for ID collection
- Home Affairs offices are open for ID collection and application for temporary IDs.
- There is no excuse not to vote says Home Affairs DG
Thousands of identity smart IDs remain at Home Affairs offices throughout the country, IDs that citizens need in order to cast their vote on Monday,
The service that is being offered by Home Affairs today on Election Day is the application for smart ID cards.Tommy Makhode, Director-General - Department of Home Affairs
We really also encourage people to come and collect smart ID cards that they would have applied for.Tommy Makhode, Director-General - Department of Home Affairs
Secondly, Home Affairs is offering service on Monday to obtain temporary ID certificates, in, for example, an instance where ID has been lost.
Temporary ID will cost R70, and the application for a smart ID card is R140.
So there is no excuse why you can't go and vote.Tommy Makhode, Director-General - Department of Home Affairs
Thirdly, Makhode says, Home affairs is offering inquiries service for anyone with queries around the IEC and voting.
Normally around this time, we do get a number of queries about duplicate IDs.Tommy Makhode, Director-General - Department of Home Affairs
To vote you need either a Smart ID, temp ID certificate, or a green barcoded ID.
All Home Affairs offices are open countrywide.
We also have mobile trucks out in rural areas offering this service.Tommy Makhode, Director-General - Department of Home Affairs
