Minister Pandor reports back after G20 summit in Rome





Minister Pandor gave Mandy Wiener a summary of events at the G20 two-day summit she attended in Rome over the past two days

Minister Naledi Pandor. Picture: CapeTalk.

The South African delegation to the G20 Leader Summit in Rome, Italy over the past two days was headed up by International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor.

The summit was convened under the three pillars of people, planet and prosperity. South has prioritised access to vaccines, free security debt, and support for women's empowerment.

RELATED: COP26 - Climate summit will be 'world's moment of truth' says UK's Boris Johnson

Everybody was referencing their commitment to COP26 (26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties) in the UK and indicating that the time to act has actually passed. Minister Naledi Pandor - International Relations and Cooperation

We need to see far greater commitment and the objectives that have been spoken of for years must be achieved and voting countries must be assisted. Minister Naledi Pandor - International Relations and Cooperation

Pandor says she has passed on an invitation from US President Joe Biden to President Cyril Ramaphosa to pay a visit to Washington.