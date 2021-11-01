Streaming issues? Report here
[Local Government Elections 2021] No serious issues so far in Western Cape - IEC

1 November 2021 3:36 PM
by Kabous le Roux
John Maytham interviews Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) Western Cape Provincial Electoral Officer Michael Hendrikse.

  • There were no serious issues in the Western Cape by mid-afternoon on Monday

  • The IEC expects most of the results by midmorning on Wednesday

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Millions of South Africans have already voted in local government elections across the country on Monday.

Of the approximately 23 000 voting stations, 99% opened on time, according to Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) chair Glen Mashinini.

There have been several isolated incidents, including the arrest of a Newzroom Afrika journalist on Monday morning.

A few voting stations in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape did not open due to community protests while a presiding officer was arrested in eThekwini after allegedly stuffing marked ballots into a ballot box.

The IEC says it is satisfied with the voting process so far, despite the incidents.

John Maytham interviewed Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) Western Cape Provincial Electoral Officer Michael Hendrikse (scroll up to listen).

Hendrikse gave an update on how the elections are progressing and how many voters are turning out.

Most issues were weather-induced… At one station, they delivered the wrong ward papers… It’s really not big things…

Michael Hendrikse, Western Cape Provincial Electoral Officer - IEC

We have pens… if you feel more comfortable, bring your own… whatever colour…

Michael Hendrikse, Western Cape Provincial Electoral Officer - IEC

[Voting management machines] About two hours ago, we had to reboot the servers. The device is additional to the normal process…

Michael Hendrikse, Western Cape Provincial Electoral Officer - IEC

Once counting starts, the doors are locked… Typically, they’ll start at 9:30 AM, until they’re done… The majority should be in [by midmorning on Wednesday] …

Michael Hendrikse, Western Cape Provincial Electoral Officer - IEC



