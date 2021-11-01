[Local Government Elections 2021] No serious issues so far in Western Cape - IEC
-
There were no serious issues in the Western Cape by mid-afternoon on Monday
-
The IEC expects most of the results by midmorning on Wednesday
Millions of South Africans have already voted in local government elections across the country on Monday.
Of the approximately 23 000 voting stations, 99% opened on time, according to Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) chair Glen Mashinini.
There have been several isolated incidents, including the arrest of a Newzroom Afrika journalist on Monday morning.
A few voting stations in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape did not open due to community protests while a presiding officer was arrested in eThekwini after allegedly stuffing marked ballots into a ballot box.
The IEC says it is satisfied with the voting process so far, despite the incidents.
John Maytham interviewed Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) Western Cape Provincial Electoral Officer Michael Hendrikse (scroll up to listen).
Hendrikse gave an update on how the elections are progressing and how many voters are turning out.
Most issues were weather-induced… At one station, they delivered the wrong ward papers… It’s really not big things…Michael Hendrikse, Western Cape Provincial Electoral Officer - IEC
We have pens… if you feel more comfortable, bring your own… whatever colour…Michael Hendrikse, Western Cape Provincial Electoral Officer - IEC
[Voting management machines] About two hours ago, we had to reboot the servers. The device is additional to the normal process…Michael Hendrikse, Western Cape Provincial Electoral Officer - IEC
Once counting starts, the doors are locked… Typically, they’ll start at 9:30 AM, until they’re done… The majority should be in [by midmorning on Wednesday] …Michael Hendrikse, Western Cape Provincial Electoral Officer - IEC
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_153608984_south-africa-election-ballot-box-and-voting-paper-3d-rendering.html?term=south%2Bafrica%2Belection&vti=mgj2fwd4moojiriica-1-92
More from Spotlight on Local Elections 2021
Low voter turnout: 'There will be a blame game'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia.Read More
'The numbers are looking low. It’s not going to favour the big parties'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tasneem Essop, Researcher at Society, Work and Politics Institute.Read More
Some queues are extraordinarily long - Geordin Hill-Lewis (mayoral candidate)
John Maytham interviews Hill-Lewis about the turnout and the results he expects.Read More
Cops arrest journo 'handcuffed him, threw him into cell' - Newzroom Afrika boss
Katy Katopodis, News Director at Newzroom Afrika, explains to Mandy Wiener what happened.Read More
Election2021 Analysis: 'First time two biggest parties are more vulnerable'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Daily Maverick's elections analyst Wayne Sussman about the elections so far.Read More
Results centre 'fully operational' after power failure leads to evacuation - IEC
The IEC's election results operation centre in Tshwane was evacuated because of safety concerns on Saturday night.Read More
'ANC's mixed messaging ahead of election a sign the party is panicking'
Weekend Breakfast interviews veteran journalist Ismail Lagardien about ANC and DA messaging on the eve of the local govt electionsRead More
Get R35 off Uber trip to and from voting station – here’s how…
Not sure how to get to a voting station on Monday? Uber is lending a hand – tell your friends.Read More
Prince Albert mayor: 'Our success story is based on public participation'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent Goliath Lottering, Prince Albert Mayor, Cape Coloured Party's Fadiel Adams, Good Party's Brett Herron.Read More