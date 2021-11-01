Some queues are extraordinarily long - Geordin Hill-Lewis (mayoral candidate)
Geordin Hill-Lewis voted at the Edgemead Community Hall on Monday morning.
“I must say that I'm feeling a little bit anxious but I'm sure that my nerves will calm through the day,” said the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) mayoral candidate for Cape Town.
“It's wonderful to come here and see such a great turnout at 7.30 in Edgemead, my hometown. That really does warm the heart and calm the nerves, so if the turnout is good even when it's a bit chilly this morning, that's a good sign across the city."
#LGE2021 DA CT Mayoral Candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis has cast his vote at the Edgemead Community Hall this morning, along with his wife. LI pic.twitter.com/yU76U7lZBI— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 1, 2021
John Maytham interviewed Hill-Lewis about the turnout and the results he expects (scroll up to listen).
We’ve had cases around the city where waiting times have been extraordinarily long… IEC preparedness problems…Geordin Hill-Lewis, mayoral candidate for Cape Town - Democratic Alliance
The queues are moving, and we’re doing everything we can to speed them up…Geordin Hill-Lewis, mayoral candidate for Cape Town - Democratic Alliance
Source : Lauren Isaacs/Eyewitness News
