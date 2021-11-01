'The numbers are looking low. It’s not going to favour the big parties'
Democratic South Africa’s sixth local government elections took place on Monday in an environment wildly different to the previous five.
Covid-19, shocking acts of corruption, party infighting and grossly inadequate service delivery across the country all have a role to play.
RELATED: Low voter turnout: 'There will be a blame game'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tasneem Essop, Researcher at Society, Work and Politics Institute (scroll up to listen).
It was partly expected… The numbers are looking low… It’s not going to favour the big parties…Tasneem Essop, Researcher - Society, Work and Politics Institute
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
More from Spotlight on Local Elections 2021
Low voter turnout: 'There will be a blame game'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia.Read More
Some queues are extraordinarily long - Geordin Hill-Lewis (mayoral candidate)
John Maytham interviews Hill-Lewis about the turnout and the results he expects.Read More
[Local Government Elections 2021] No serious issues so far in Western Cape - IEC
John Maytham interviews Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) Western Cape Provincial Electoral Officer Michael Hendrikse.Read More
Cops arrest journo 'handcuffed him, threw him into cell' - Newzroom Afrika boss
Katy Katopodis, News Director at Newzroom Afrika, explains to Mandy Wiener what happened.Read More
Election2021 Analysis: 'First time two biggest parties are more vulnerable'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Daily Maverick's elections analyst Wayne Sussman about the elections so far.Read More
Results centre 'fully operational' after power failure leads to evacuation - IEC
The IEC's election results operation centre in Tshwane was evacuated because of safety concerns on Saturday night.Read More
'ANC's mixed messaging ahead of election a sign the party is panicking'
Weekend Breakfast interviews veteran journalist Ismail Lagardien about ANC and DA messaging on the eve of the local govt electionsRead More
Get R35 off Uber trip to and from voting station – here’s how…
Not sure how to get to a voting station on Monday? Uber is lending a hand – tell your friends.Read More
Prince Albert mayor: 'Our success story is based on public participation'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent Goliath Lottering, Prince Albert Mayor, Cape Coloured Party's Fadiel Adams, Good Party's Brett Herron.Read More