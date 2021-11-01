Squid Game crypto scammers make off with R32 million





After rising by 100 000% in less than a week, the anonymous person/people behind the SQUID cryptocurrency have pulled the plug, making off with about R32 million.

SQUID peaked at $2861 before falling to $0.

Squid Game, Netflix (© rokastenys/123rf.com)

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Farzam Ehsani, cofounder and CEO at VALR.com (scroll up to listen).

The SQUID token is not available to our customers… Farzam Ehsani, CEO - VALR.com

In the last few hours, it has lost 99.999% of its value… A lot of people were left holding nothing of value… A lot of lessons in this story. Farzam Ehsani, CEO - VALR.com