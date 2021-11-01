Squid Game crypto scammers make off with R32 million
After rising by 100 000% in less than a week, the anonymous person/people behind the SQUID cryptocurrency have pulled the plug, making off with about R32 million.
SQUID peaked at $2861 before falling to $0.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Farzam Ehsani, cofounder and CEO at VALR.com (scroll up to listen).
The SQUID token is not available to our customers…Farzam Ehsani, CEO - VALR.com
In the last few hours, it has lost 99.999% of its value… A lot of people were left holding nothing of value… A lot of lessons in this story.Farzam Ehsani, CEO - VALR.com
This looks like a potential scam… There’s no connection whatsoever [to Squid Game on Netflix] …Farzam Ehsani, CEO - VALR.com
