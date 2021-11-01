Streaming issues? Report here
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty

1 November 2021 7:56 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Aid
Aid to Africa
business book review
business books
greg mills
book reviews
business book reviews
Expensive Poverty
Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work".

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or popular business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed Greg Mills, Director at Brenthurst Foundation, about his book “Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work” (scroll up to listen).

© tumsasedgars/123rf.com

Most popular business book reviews of 2021 (so far):

Aid doesn’t work in part because it’s given to countries that donors know are going to waste it, which is why they require it in the first case. You give it for strategic reasons… for reasons that are not about development…

Greg Mills, Director - Brenthurst Foundation

Not all aid is bad… it’s a choice… If we calibrate aid to governance, we’re likely to get better results…

Greg Mills, Director - Brenthurst Foundation

There’s a very strong correlation between democratic behaviour and development… If you’re a donor… you need to go about this in a way that advances democratic accountability…

Greg Mills, Director - Brenthurst Foundation

The first principle for donors has to be to ‘first do no harm’…

Greg Mills, Director - Brenthurst Foundation

Description by Pan Macmillan South Africa:

Africa has received $1.2 trillion in development assistance since 1990.

Even though donors have spent more than $1000 per person over these 30 years, the average income of sub-Saharan Africans has increased by just $350.

The continent has very little to show for this money, some of which has been consumed by the donors themselves, much of it by local governments and elites.

There must be a better way to address the poverty pandemic.

Expensive Poverty is focused on answering the trillion-dollar question:

Why have decades of spending had such a small impact on improving the lives of the poor?

Whatever the area of aid expenditure – humanitarian, governance, military, development – the overall intention should be the same: to try to reach the point that aid is no longer necessary.

Expensive Poverty lays out how to get there.




More from Business Books

Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness

25 October 2021 7:44 PM

Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Zondo will succeed if people in power don't try and stop it' - Angelo Agrizzi

19 October 2021 7:54 PM

Whistleblower and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi talks to Bruce Whitfield about his latest tell-all book 'Surviving the Beast'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas

11 October 2021 7:25 PM

Warren Ingram discusses his book "Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Black business in South Africa dates back to the late Iron Age

6 October 2021 10:05 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Phakamisa Ndzamela, author of "Native Merchants: The Building of the Black Business Class in SA".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you'

4 October 2021 8:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The world after Covid-19 can be a far better place - Prof Ian Goldin (Oxford)

30 September 2021 1:41 PM

Mike Wills interviews Professor Ian Goldin (University of Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100

27 September 2021 7:34 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down

20 September 2021 7:45 PM

Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that’s how you win!

13 September 2021 7:53 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Quinn, author of "Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Who is Pravin Gordhan? Seasoned journo Jonathan Ancer joins the dots

6 September 2021 7:55 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Ancer, co-author of “Joining the Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

