Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty





Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or popular business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed Greg Mills, Director at Brenthurst Foundation, about his book “Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work” (scroll up to listen).

© tumsasedgars/123rf.com

Most popular business book reviews of 2021 (so far):

Aid doesn’t work in part because it’s given to countries that donors know are going to waste it, which is why they require it in the first case. You give it for strategic reasons… for reasons that are not about development… Greg Mills, Director - Brenthurst Foundation

Not all aid is bad… it’s a choice… If we calibrate aid to governance, we’re likely to get better results… Greg Mills, Director - Brenthurst Foundation

There’s a very strong correlation between democratic behaviour and development… If you’re a donor… you need to go about this in a way that advances democratic accountability… Greg Mills, Director - Brenthurst Foundation

The first principle for donors has to be to ‘first do no harm’… Greg Mills, Director - Brenthurst Foundation

Description by Pan Macmillan South Africa:

Africa has received $1.2 trillion in development assistance since 1990.

Even though donors have spent more than $1000 per person over these 30 years, the average income of sub-Saharan Africans has increased by just $350.

The continent has very little to show for this money, some of which has been consumed by the donors themselves, much of it by local governments and elites.

There must be a better way to address the poverty pandemic.

Expensive Poverty is focused on answering the trillion-dollar question:

Why have decades of spending had such a small impact on improving the lives of the poor?

Whatever the area of aid expenditure – humanitarian, governance, military, development – the overall intention should be the same: to try to reach the point that aid is no longer necessary.

Expensive Poverty lays out how to get there.