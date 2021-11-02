Analyst: Dismal voter turnout shows citizens questioning SA's democratic system





Vote counting continues after what analysts have described as a dismal turnout at the municipal polls

Voter turnout in this year's local government elections is predicted to be at 40%, a big drop from 63% during the 2016 polls

Political analyst Tessa Dooms says South Africans have withdrawn from the democratic system by opting not to vote

FILE: A voter placing their ballot paper inside a ballot box after casting their vote at the Rantailane Secondary School, in Ga-Rankuwa on 19 May 2021. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

Political analyst and sociologist Tessa Dooms says South Africans appear to be disengaging from the democratic process because of growing mistrust.

Early indicators show that the 2021 local government elections could see a record low voter turnout of about 40% compared 63% during the 2016 municipal elections.

Dooms says citizens are losing trust in the current political parties but they are also questioning the democratic system.

She says some people have given up because they have not seen any real change despite voting in the past while others have never bothered to cast a ballot before due to scepticism.

"People are starting to feel like they don't understand or don't see the value of the vote once they've cast it", she tells CapeTalk.

I think the important [factors] are questions about the IEC and a lot of the issues that parties have been raising over the last 24 hours or so... questions about people's names being on the voters roll, reflecting in the right vote district, particularly in the right ward. Tessa Dooms, Independent social and political analyst

We have to look at the other factors... one is that whether people trust the parties that are out there and the independent candidates that are running. Tessa Dooms, Independent social and political analyst

This has been a steady trend in our democracy where we are seeing fewer and fewer people voting. We have about 14 million people who are not even on the voters roll and have not registered for this election at all, which speaks to the idea that people are really questioning not only a political party or the big political parties but they're questioning our democratic system. They're questioning whether or not their vote actually changes things. Tessa Dooms, Independent social and political analyst