'People erroneously turned away at voting stations due to issues with VMDs'

The new Voter Management Device that will be used to improve data capturing of voters for elections in South Africa. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says it will look into the effectiveness of the newly introduced voter management devices (VMDs) at this year's municipal elections.

This comes after reports that the VMDs had technical glitches which resulted in long queues at voting stations.

It's also alleged that the issues with VMDs led to voters being turned back at voting stations and not being allowed to vote.

"This is a very serious issue that the IEC has to resolve", says Thembelani Mazibuko, a researcher at the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA).

We found that some people were getting turned away despite the fact that they had voted at that voting station in election cycles gone by. Now all of a sudden, the VMD machine is telling them to go to another voting station. Thembelani Mazibuko, Researcher - Electoral Institute of SA

It has some obvious advantages however, the issue now is sorting out the teething issues which led to some people erroneously being turned away. Thembelani Mazibuko, Researcher - Electoral Institute of SA

The IEC's Western Cape Electoral Officer Michael Hendrickse says analysts will investigate some of the reasons why voter turnout was so low, including weather, apathy, and IEC operations.

He tells CapeTalk that there is room for improvement with the functioning of the VMDS and adds that "there will definitely be introspection."

The device itself is a good device... I think a lot of it was to do with connectivity and bandwidth, depending on to what extent we can get all that information flowing up and down, I think that may be something that we really need to look at as the IEC. Michael Hendrickse, Western Cape Electoral Officer - IEC