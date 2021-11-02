'Voter turnout across country in the doldrums', poll predictions around 40%
- A predicted 40% poll in the 2021 Local Government Election would show a significant drop from 63% poll in 2016 local elections
- South Africans' hearts and minds have not been inspired in this election, says political commentator Andrew Gasnolar
- He lists a number of reasons that citizens have not shown up at the polls
The national poll in the 2021 Local Government Election is predicted to be around 40%.
That compares with 63% in the Local Government Election of 2016.John Maytham, Presenter - CapeTalk
The rain may have been a factor in certain parts but by and large voter turnout across the country is in the doldrums.Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar, Political Writer and Analyst
Gasnoler outlines a number of reasons for the decline:
They include lack of service delivery, questions around the state of our democracy and whether it actually serves the people, it is the quality of the political parties,Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar, Political Writer and Analyst
I think what we have seen across the board, whether you are the governing party, opposition, new entrants, or independent candidates - all of that has meant that South Africans have not been imagined. Their heart, their minds have not been inspired.Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar, Political Writer and Analyst
In addition, he says the economic impact of Covid-19 has played a role.
The economic disparities that people have encountered as 2 million more are unemployed than before Covid.Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar, Political Writer and Analyst
These factors are all testament to South Africans making a very loud choice and not voting.Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar, Political Writer and Analyst
Depending on the final count about 26 million South Africans would not have voted - either not registered at all or not having come to the polls. That is a substantial majority that has opted not to participate in the formal process but that should not stop them...from holding their government accountable.Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar, Political Writer and Analyst
Source : Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
