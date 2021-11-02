FF Plus candidate says DA used scare tactics to block votes for smaller parties





FF Plus candidate Andre Fourie has slammed the DA for discouraging citizens to vote for smaller parties

An IEC official sets up a banner at the Goodwood Park Primary voting station in Cape Town on 1 November 2021. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/Eyewitness News

Freedom Front Plus ward councillor candidate Andre Fourie has accused the DA of using fearmongering to garner votes in this year's municipal elections.

Fourie says the DA discouraged people from voting for smaller parties citing the threat of a possible EFF and ANC coalition in the Western Cape.

He has labelled the DA's strategy as disgraceful.

The DA has apparently secured an overwhelming majority vote in ward 28 where Fourie was contesting in the Drakenstein Municipality.

According to Fourie, vote counting in his ward took place from 11pm last night until after 5am on Tuesday morning.

He says voters were still standing in the queue after 9pm on Monday due to inefficiencies at voting stations.

The count result here was an overwhelming majority for the DA. I think they succeeded again to bluff the people that they mustn't vote for small parties... The ANC came fourth and the EFF got one or two votes. Andre Fourie, Freedom Front Plus ward councillor candidate

That scare tactic of the DA I think is a disgrace... people were scared that ANC can takeover the Western Cape so they all voted in bulk for the DA as they have done in the past because of the bluff stories. Andre Fourie, Freedom Front Plus ward councillor candidate

People in my ward where I stood, stood outside Val de Vie for up to three hours waiting to vote in the rain. Andre Fourie, Freedom Front Plus ward councillor candidate