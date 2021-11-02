Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Zille denies canvassing outside EC voting station after being thrown out by cop

2 November 2021 11:40 AM
by Qama Qukula
IEC
DA
Helen Zille
Voting station
LGE2021

DA federal chair Helen Zille has opened a case of assault against a police officer after she was dragged out of a voting station in the Eastern Cape.
  • Helen Zille is pursuing criminal charges against the police officer who removed her from a voting station in Nelson Mandela Bay
  • A video of Zille being dragged out of the Fernwood Primary School voting station in Bethelsdorp has been widely shared on social media
  • The DA federal chair says she was accused of canvassing for votes but claims that she was urging frustrated people to stay in the queue
DA federal chair Helen Zille 'frog-marched' out of voting station on Monday 1 November 2021. Image screengrab: Willem Petzer/Twitter

DA federal council chair Helen Zille has denied accusations that she was canvassing voters when she was forcibly removed from a voting station in Nelson Mandela Bay on Monday.

In a video posted on social media, Zille is seen being dragged out of the Fernwood Primary School voting station in Bethelsdorp.

The politician claims that she was encouraging frustrated voters to stay in the long and slow-moving queue at the polling station.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Zille says two ANC observers accused her of canvassing people in the queues.

"I told them I was not canvassing, I was urging people to stay in the queue despite their intense frustration at the inordinate delay', says Zille.

She's also accused the IEC's presiding officer of being obstructive and refusing to assist voters in the DA stronghold.

She claims that delays at the Fernwood Park Primary voting station were deliberate so that scores of voters would not cast their ballots.

Zille says requested that the long queue gets split in two to help with the management of the slow voting process, but nothing had been done after several hours.




'DA has done relatively well under difficult national circumstances'

2 November 2021 4:52 PM

John Maytham interviews Political Futures Consultancy Director Daniel Silke.

'DA will not retain overwhelming majority achieved in 2016'

2 November 2021 2:04 PM

Pippa Hudson asks Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs for a Western Cape and Cape Town results update.

If we have to go into coalitions we will do so carefully - Jessie Duarte, ANC

2 November 2021 1:56 PM

ANC's Jessie Duarte speaks to many Wiener about results, voter turnout and more.

FF Plus sees growth, 'We could be kingmakers' - Pieter Groenewald

2 November 2021 12:03 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald.

Carlos Mesquita's bid dashed in Sea Point, but hopes to continue homeless cause

2 November 2021 11:27 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Carlos Mesquita, Board Member at Rehoming Collective and Good Party candidate in Ward 54.

It's a great feeling. We were under significant threat - Geordin Hill-Lewis

2 November 2021 10:43 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews the DA’s mayoral candidate for Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.

FF Plus candidate says DA used scare tactics to block votes for smaller parties

2 November 2021 10:12 AM

John Maytham chats to FF Plus ward councillor candidate Andre Fourie about the local government elections on Monday.

Analyst: Dismal voter turnout shows citizens questioning SA's democratic system

2 November 2021 8:48 AM

John Maytham chats to political analyst Tessa Dooms about the factors that contributed to the low voter turnout on Election Day.

'People erroneously turned away at voting stations due to issues with VMDs'

2 November 2021 7:58 AM

John Maytham chats to the IEC's Western Cape Electoral Officer Michael Hendrickse and EISA elections researcher Thembelani Mazibuko.

'Voter turnout across country in the doldrums', poll predictions around 40%

2 November 2021 7:33 AM

John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick columnist and political commentator, Andrew Gasnolar about the local government elections.

