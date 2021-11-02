Zille denies canvassing outside EC voting station after being thrown out by cop





Helen Zille is pursuing criminal charges against the police officer who removed her from a voting station in Nelson Mandela Bay

A video of Zille being dragged out of the Fernwood Primary School voting station in Bethelsdorp has been widely shared on social media

The DA federal chair says she was accused of canvassing for votes but claims that she was urging frustrated people to stay in the queue

DA federal chair Helen Zille 'frog-marched' out of voting station on Monday 1 November 2021. Image screengrab: Willem Petzer/Twitter

DA federal council chair Helen Zille has denied accusations that she was canvassing voters when she was forcibly removed from a voting station in Nelson Mandela Bay on Monday.

In a video posted on social media, Zille is seen being dragged out of the Fernwood Primary School voting station in Bethelsdorp.

The politician claims that she was encouraging frustrated voters to stay in the long and slow-moving queue at the polling station.

WATCH: Helen Zille was just physically dragged out of a voting station near Port Elizabeth by Police. pic.twitter.com/ba5a6ZzxTR — Willem Petzer (@willempet) November 1, 2021

In a Facebook post on Monday, Zille says two ANC observers accused her of canvassing people in the queues.

"I told them I was not canvassing, I was urging people to stay in the queue despite their intense frustration at the inordinate delay', says Zille.

She's also accused the IEC's presiding officer of being obstructive and refusing to assist voters in the DA stronghold.

She claims that delays at the Fernwood Park Primary voting station were deliberate so that scores of voters would not cast their ballots.

Zille says requested that the long queue gets split in two to help with the management of the slow voting process, but nothing had been done after several hours.