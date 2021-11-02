Eskom warns that load shedding could be implemented at short notice
- After managing to keep the lights on for Election Day, Eskom has issued a load shedding warning
- The power utility says load shedding may be implemented at short notice should any further breakdowns occur
With Eskom's power system severely constrained, load shedding may be imminent.
Eskom says load shedding could be implemented at short notice should any further breakdowns occur or if generating units are not returned to service as planned.
The power utility says load shedding is implemented as a last resort to maintain the stability of the power system.
Load shedding was suspended last week Friday after several days of rolling blackouts.
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 2, 2021
Loadshedding may be implemented at short notice should any further
breakdowns occur; Eskom requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the power system is severely constrained pic.twitter.com/ZEcDw1ZFOx
Source : Pexels
