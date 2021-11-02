It’s a great feeling. We were under significant threat - Geordin Hill-Lewis





Geordin Hill-Lewis is almost certain to be Cape Town’s new mayor

He promises to lower the cost of living in Cape Town, and to deploy its “significant financial muscle”

The DA's mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis and provincial Premier Alan Winde took their campaign to the colourful streets of Bo-Kaap on 26 October 2021. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is leading in the City of Cape Town (63%) and the Western Cape (50%) early on Tuesday morning.

The DA has so far won 28 wards.

It’s very early days, with only 12% of the votes tallied by about 10:00 AM.

Lester Kiewit interviewed the DA’s mayoral candidate for Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis (scroll up to listen).

It’s a great feeling… The early signs are very positive… We were under significant threat… It’s a clear mandate… I’ll start to implement that change I’ve been speaking about… Geordin Hill-Lewis, mayoral candidate for Cape Town - Democratic Alliance

I’m absolutely obsessed with lowering the cost of taxes for ordinary citizens… If there is any way that we can make it cheaper to live in Cape Town, I’m always keen to do that… Geordin Hill-Lewis, mayoral candidate for Cape Town - Democratic Alliance

The classic lie that people have used against me in the campaign is, ‘You can’t eat a clean audit’. But when that is missing… everything else starts to collapse… All good governance… starts with sound financial management… Geordin Hill-Lewis, mayoral candidate for Cape Town - Democratic Alliance