Remember to fill up today – tomorrow it’ll cost at least R60 more





The price of petrol goes up by R1.21 per litre at midnight on Tuesday.

Diesel goes up by R1.48 a litre.

The price of illuminating paraffin goes up by R1.45 per litre.

© David Bodescu/123rf.com

It will cost most motorists between R60 and R100 more to fill up tomorrow than it does today.

The rand depreciated to an average of R14.82 for the period between 1 October and 27 October compared to R14.57 the month before.