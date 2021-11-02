Carlos Mesquita's bid dashed in Sea Point, but hopes to continue homeless cause
- Carlos Mesquita was the first candidate who identifies as homeless to make a bid for ward councillor in Sea Point
- Although he graciously congratulated DA incumbent Nicola Jowell on her landslide victory, he says he hopes to continue working with her to bring his perspective on the homeless community to the table
Although the official results for Ward 54 Sea Point on the Atlantic Seaboard are not yet on the IEC official dashboard, Democratic Alliance councillor and incumbent Nicola Jowell announced that she has retained the ward after a landslide victory with the provisional number of 85%.
A man who identifies as homeless, Carlos Mesquita, stood against her in the local government election in Ward 54 and he says he has already congratulated her on her victory.
Lester Kiewit catches up with Mesquita, a board member at Rehoming Collective and the Good Party candidate in Ward 54.
I have congratulated Nicola already.Carlos Mesquita, Board Member - Rehoming Collective and Good Party Candidate Ward 54
He acknowledges that a seat on council would have created a much larger platform for the issue of homelessness but feels he can still contribute.
I went into the election with trepidation. I called myself the unwilling politician.Carlos Mesquita, Board Member - Rehoming Collective and Good Party Candidate Ward 54
He says he never wanted to stand against Nicola Jowell who he feels works hard.
My experience of Nicola has always been that she is prepared to listen and is a hardworking councillor.Carlos Mesquita, Board Member - Rehoming Collective and Good Party Candidate Ward 54
I hope to spend more time with her to give a louder voice within her own party and to put her foot down when things are not right.Carlos Mesquita, Board Member - Rehoming Collective and Good Party Candidate Ward 54
