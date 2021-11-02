FF Plus sees growth, 'We could be kingmakers' - Pieter Groenewald
- The Freedom Front Plus wins its first-ever ward in the Western Cape, Oudtshoorn
- The party now has 8 wards nationwide
- Groenewald says this is a new era of coalition governments
- Leader Pieter Groenwald believes the party can play the role of kingmakers in a number of municipalities
Lester Kiewit speaks to Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald. Groenewald says the ward win in Oudtshoorn is a first for the party in the province.
Just to get perspective, before 2019 the Freedom Front Plus had no ward councillors, only proportional representation councillors, and this is the beginning of some big things to come.Pieter Groenewald, Leader - Freedom Front Plus
He says 4 wards were won from the DA through by-elections prior to this election.
At this moment we officially have 8 wards so there is progress.Pieter Groenewald, Leader - Freedom Front Plus
I said at the beginning of this whole election that we are entering the new era of politics that they call coalition governments, and if you look at the results we are going to have many, many municipalities that will be governed by a coalition.Pieter Groenewald, Leader - Freedom Front Plus
In some municipalities...it is quite possible that we can be the kingmakers.Pieter Groenewald, Leader - Freedom Front Plus
