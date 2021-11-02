Can Elon Musk end world hunger, right now, with his spare change?

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Nov' As petrol inflation nears 40% year on year, Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib Asset Management). 2 November 2021 6:51 PM
'DA has done relatively well under difficult national circumstances' John Maytham interviews Political Futures Consultancy Director Daniel Silke. 2 November 2021 4:52 PM
Drive to vaccinate voters in queues fails to make a dent John Maytham interviewed Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape Head of Health. 2 November 2021 4:03 PM
View all Local
'DA will not retain overwhelming majority achieved in 2016' Pippa Hudson asks Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs for a Western Cape and Cape Town results update. 2 November 2021 2:04 PM
If we have to go into coalitions we will do so carefully - Jessie Duarte, ANC ANC's Jessie Duarte speaks to many Wiener about results, voter turnout and more. 2 November 2021 1:56 PM
FF Plus sees growth, 'We could be kingmakers' - Pieter Groenewald Lester Kiewit speaks to Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald. 2 November 2021 12:03 PM
View all Politics
With elections barely over, Eskom warns of loadshedding Mandy Wiener interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshatsha. 2 November 2021 2:34 PM
Can Elon Musk end world hunger, right now, with his spare change? Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 2 November 2021 12:05 PM
Remember to fill up today – tomorrow it’ll cost at least R60 more Petrol will cost you an arm and a leg from midnight on Tuesday. 2 November 2021 11:12 AM
View all Business
Squid Game crypto scammers make off with R32 million The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, cofounder and CEO at VALR.com. 1 November 2021 7:34 PM
Covid-19 leading cause of death in Discovery Life clients Lester Kiewit speaks to Kashmeera Kanji Senior Risk Specialist at Discovery Life. 1 November 2021 10:54 AM
Is 'Sex, Love & goop' for you? Gwyneth Paltrow probes sexual pleasure (Netflix) On Weekend Breakfast, movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviews the Gwyneth Paltrow series everyone's talking about. 31 October 2021 12:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
View all Sport
Is 'Sex, Love & goop' for you? Gwyneth Paltrow probes sexual pleasure (Netflix) On Weekend Breakfast, movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviews the Gwyneth Paltrow series everyone's talking about. 31 October 2021 12:54 PM
What’s good on Netflix and Showmax this Halloween weekend Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 29 October 2021 3:24 PM
Ashes to Ashes star Chumani Pan takes to airwaves with his 80s and 90s playlist Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 29 October 2021 9:15 AM
View all Entertainment
China traps 34 000 people at Shanghai Disney – because one of them had Covid John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 2 November 2021 1:02 PM
Minister Pandor reports back after G20 summit in Rome Minister Naledi Pandor speaks to Mandy Wiener about the two-day summit in Rome. 1 November 2021 2:54 PM
COP26: Climate summit will be 'world's moment of truth' says UK's Boris Johnson UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update as world leaders arrive in Glasgow after the weekend's G20 summit in Rome. 31 October 2021 11:52 AM
View all World
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
African countries scapegoating LGBTI people with discriminatory laws - activist Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Gender Dynamix health advocacy officer Savuka Matyila. 28 October 2021 1:54 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
View all Africa
'DA has done relatively well under difficult national circumstances' John Maytham interviews Political Futures Consultancy Director Daniel Silke. 2 November 2021 4:52 PM
Should we be troubled by the exodus of engineers from Koeberg Power Station? Refilwe Moloto interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw. 29 October 2021 8:42 AM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Can Elon Musk end world hunger, right now, with his spare change?

2 November 2021 12:05 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Hunger
World Food Programme
Elon Musk
tesla
David Beasley
Lester Kiewit
Barbara Friedman
world hunger
The Morning Review

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Elon Musk can save 42 million people from starvation with a mere 2% of his $221 billion wealth, according to David Beasley of the United Nations World Food Programme.

In response, Musk pledged to sell Tesla stock “right now and do it”, if Beasley can prove how $6 billion can solve world hunger.

Since Beasley’s request, Musk’s net worth has grown to more than $300 billion.

Image: Tumisu from Pixabay

RELATED: Elon Musk becomes richest person to ever walk the planet – Forbes

Musk is now worth over $100 billion more than Jeff Bezos, the second-richest person in the world.

According to Forbes magazine, Musk is the richest person to ever walk the Earth.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 3:49).

The gauntlet has been thrown!

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire



2 November 2021 12:05 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Hunger
World Food Programme
Elon Musk
tesla
David Beasley
Lester Kiewit
Barbara Friedman
world hunger
The Morning Review

More from Business

'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Nov'

2 November 2021 6:51 PM

Fuel prices go up dramatically at midnight on Tuesday. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stanlib's Kevin Lings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

With elections barely over, Eskom warns of loadshedding

2 November 2021 2:34 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshatsha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Remember to fill up today – tomorrow it’ll cost at least R60 more

2 November 2021 11:12 AM

Petrol will cost you an arm and a leg from midnight on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty

1 November 2021 7:56 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Squid Game crypto scammers make off with R32 million

1 November 2021 7:34 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, cofounder and CEO at VALR.com.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Transnet CEO Portia Derby explains loss of R8.4 billion – it’s first in years

1 November 2021 7:11 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Transnet Group CEO Portia Derby.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Low voter turnout: 'There will be a blame game'

1 November 2021 6:54 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The numbers are looking low. It’s not going to favour the big parties'

1 November 2021 6:29 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tasneem Essop, Researcher at Society, Work and Politics Institute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Government is privatising electricity generation - Zwelinzima Vavi (Saftu)

29 October 2021 1:09 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Saftu General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should we be troubled by the exodus of engineers from Koeberg Power Station?

29 October 2021 8:42 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

'DA has done relatively well under difficult national circumstances'

Local Opinion Politics Elections

Zille denies canvassing outside EC voting station after being thrown out by cop

Politics

EWN Highlights

'We'll do better': IEC apologises for voter management devices' glitches

2 November 2021 7:26 PM

WATCH LIVE: Duarte on ANC's election results so far

2 November 2021 7:03 PM

Sudan mediators seeking talks after coup hit 'hurdles'

2 November 2021 6:56 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA