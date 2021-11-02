Can Elon Musk end world hunger, right now, with his spare change?
Elon Musk can save 42 million people from starvation with a mere 2% of his $221 billion wealth, according to David Beasley of the United Nations World Food Programme.
In response, Musk pledged to sell Tesla stock “right now and do it”, if Beasley can prove how $6 billion can solve world hunger.
Since Beasley’s request, Musk’s net worth has grown to more than $300 billion.
Musk is now worth over $100 billion more than Jeff Bezos, the second-richest person in the world.
According to Forbes magazine, Musk is the richest person to ever walk the Earth.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 3:49).
The gauntlet has been thrown!Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
